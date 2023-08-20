Gayle Webre and Drew Beech reteamed for the new kids' book "When I Was a Pelican."
The writer and illustrator, respectively, of "When I Was an Alligator" take a curious Cajun kid on another adventure.
"Follow along as she mysteriously transforms into a series of Gulf Coast creatures, including a shark, a dolphin, a crab, and even a jellyfifi- sh!," the book synopsis states. "Along the way, each animal reveals something of its habits and habitat."
The book is described as "a playful and informative exploration of Louisiana’s beloved coastal waters."
Webre has worked in elementary education for 25 years. Beech, a Louisiana native, is now based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.