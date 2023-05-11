Schools in need throughout southeastern Louisiana will be awarded ten custom art supply kits by George's Art Closet, a program backed by the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) in partnership with Cox.
The program awards the kits to Louisiana teachers whose funding does not otherwise allow for the expense, often bringing arts into the classroom for the first time. Each month, the program awards two kits to select elementary, middle, and high schools across Louisiana. Through this program, over $230,000 of art supplies have been awarded.
The current supply of kits are valued at $2,000 each.
“Keeping the arts in schools was one of Dad’s greatest priorities when starting this Foundation," Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director of GRFA, said in a media release. "Research has shown that the use of the arts in the classroom leads to greater student success in all subjects, and we are thrilled to get these supplies into the hands of students who need it most.”
Founded in 2009 by the late Louisiana artist George Rodrigue, the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts works to enhance and expand school art curriculums. Along with George's Art Closet, its primary initiatives include Louisiana A+ Schools, a print donation program, and the Annual Scholarship Art and Songwriting Contest