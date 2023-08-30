Actor, comedian and master impressionist Dana Carvey plans to unveil some new impressions at his first stand-up performance in Baton Rouge.
“Your senator, John Kennedy, that guy’s got an accent and all the colloquialisms,” Carvey said of the quipping senior senator from Louisiana who regularly slings Southern-fried zingers on national TV. Examples include: “Some hogs have all four feet and their snout in the trough.”
David Spade — Carey’s co-host for the “Fly on the Wall” podcast and fellow former “Saturday Night Live” cast member — has been lobbying Carey to add Kennedy to his gallery of characters.
“Spade doesn’t follow politics that much,” Carvey said, “but he keeps telling me, ‘You’ve got to do Senator Kennedy. He’s a pistol.’ ”
A veteran of political impersonation, Carvey famously portrayed President George H.W. Bush on “SNL” in the late 1980s and early ’90s. Following Bush’s defeat in the 1992 presidential election, he invited Carvey to the White House for the purpose of cheering up the departing White House staff. Carvey and the 41st president subsequently enjoyed a 25-year friendship.
Carvey’s other “SNL” characters include the Church Lady (“Well, isn’t that special?”); Hans (half of the Hans and Franz body-building duo); and Garth Algar, the co-host with Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell in the “Wayne’s World” sketches that morphed into two hit movies.
In 2021, Carvey and Myers revived their “Wayne’s World” characters for the comically localized Uber Eats ad campaign that premiered during the Super Bowl.
“Weird but lucrative,” Carvey said of suiting up again as the basement-dwelling, rock music-obsessed Wayne and Garth.
Riffing in advance of his Saturday appearance at L’Auberge Casino, Carvey gave Kennedy’s confrontational but folksy twang a try. “Sheep — don’t — hunt — in the winter.”
Of course, Louisiana’s Cajun accent is among the most distinctive on planet Earth.
“I don’t want to attempt a Cajun on the phone now,” Carvey said before slipping into President John F. Kennedy’s Massachusetts accent. “But I vow this to the people of Baton Rouge — by the time I hit the stage, I will have a Sen. John Kennedy accent, in all his colloquial glory, and I will have a Cajun accent that will be the envy of the Southern states of America. We don’t go to the moon because it is easy, we go because it’s h’odd.”
Carvey expanded his character repertoire this year with another politician, Sen. Cartwright LaMarr. The fictional Southern senator appears in “Mulligan,” a Netflix animated series featuring another former “SNL” player, Tina Fey. He based Cartwright’s accent on Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth in “Knives Out.”
Carvey and Spade launched their popular “Fly on the Wall” podcast last year. Their guests have included former “SNL” cast members, hosts, musical guests and the show’s creator and producer for most of its 50-year run, Lorne Michaels. Recent guests include Steve Martin and Martin Short, Will Forte, William Shatner, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson and Kenny Loggins.
“They’re either friends or near friends, or people I’ve worked with, like Steve Martin and Martin Short,” Carvey said. “Martin Short just seems like a cousin, or something, but he also really, really influenced me, and I always admired him.”
“Fly on the Wall” followed an earlier Carvey podcast, “Fantastic! With Dana Carvey,” He undertook “Fantastic!” to familiarize himself with the wonderful world of podcasting.
“We didn’t really have celebrity guests,” he said of the earlier podcast. “But David came on and our managers said, ‘Oh, this is really fun, hearing you guys riff and talk.’ So, we tried “Fly on the Wall,’ and it got such a huge reaction. Later on, we realized we have friends like Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Bill Hader. So we have guests like that.”
Accustomed to hanging out with fellow stars though Carvey is, he was star-struck by the first “Fly on the Wall” musical guest — Paul McCartney. A lifelong Beatles fan, Carvey has a sketch featuring the voices of all four Beatles, talking in a car when they get lost on the way to Woodstock.
“Ringo’s like, ‘Take a left, Paul.’ ‘There’s no road, Ringo.’ ‘Doesn’t matter,’ John says, ‘Plow through.’ ”
Carvey’s Beatles sketch is so convincing that people ask if the Fab Four did indeed get lost on the way to Woodstock. He’s been doing the Beatles since 1964, when a Fab Four interview on a Collier’s Encyclopedia year-in-review vinyl LP served as the model for the then 9-year-old impressionist’s Liverpudlian accent.
“That was my first time altering my voice. I got a lot of attention for that.”