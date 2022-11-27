In a year shaped by news about Twitter, maybe there’s also merit in paying attention to a form of expression that unfolds in more than a handful of words. I’m talking about books, which I celebrate in a post-Thanksgiving column each year touting titles that might make good holiday gifts.
This isn’t a definitive “best of the year” roundup. It’s just a smattering of books I’ve been enjoying that you might like, too — either as a present for someone or a gift to yourself.
If summer seems ideal for short, breezy paperbacks, then this is a season when I’m tempted by longer fare — the kinds of stories I can embrace as the nights lengthen and I crave books not only to read but to inhabit. It’s in that spirit that I picked up “And There Was Light,” Jon Meacham’s new biography of Abraham Lincoln. After hundreds of books about Honest Abe, do we really need another one? Maybe not, but Meacham makes the point that in these polarized times, our Civil War president has much to teach us about healing division.
Reconnecting with Lincoln led me to a beautiful new Library of America edition of Bruce Catton’s “The Army of the Potomac Trilogy,” his three books about the Civil War. I’m not naturally drawn to military history, but Catton, who died in 1978, had a reputation for graceful sentences I wanted to explore. His gift for clarity has been a balm in an anxious news cycle.
I’ve also fallen in love with the clear, bracing prose of “Notes on the Landscape of Home,” Susan Hand Shetterly’s new collection of essays about her life in Maine. The coastal setting promises to resonate with Louisiana readers, and the quality of attention that Shetterly brings to seemingly small things invites her audience to sharpen its gaze, too.
Like Shetterly, Karen Armstrong is drawn to the natural world as a source of spiritual strength. In “Sacred Nature,” she argues for the benefits of outdoor places in renewing our sense of possibility.
Because laughter seems in short supply right now, I couldn’t pass up “Musical Tables,” the new poetry collection from Billy Collins. Though recent poetry has an often well-deserved reputation for being grim and tediously abstract, Collins tells simple stories in his poems that can end with a wry smile. Whether he’s trying to fathom what his dog is dreaming or musing on the indignities of old age, Collins usually makes me chuckle, something I’m trying to do more.
Like Collins, Ted Kooser is a former U.S. poet laureate who has a popular following because of his accessible style and jeweler’s eye for detail. Those strengths are evident in “A Man with a Rake,” his new collection.
For Lincoln, Meacham writes, reading was “his means of escape and transcendence.” Those same blessings await this year’s holiday readers, too. Here’s hoping you find a book or two under the tree.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.