When some family business took me to Dallas in the midst of the pandemic, I found myself in a big hotel among a handful of guests. I like calm places, but my stay seemed too quiet, and I longed for the noisy fellowship of life on the road before COVID-19.
Earlier this month, as our family drove to Pittsburgh and back in an odyssey that took us through 10 states, I knew that my long-ago wish had been fulfilled. Our first stop was Chattanooga, Tennessee, where there was hardly a slot left in the hotel parking lot. It was much the same story throughout the week, with bustling foot traffic at West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, plenty of patrons at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Art, and restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, so crammed with diners that eavesdropping became my pastime.
After vacation seasons hampered by social distancing and economic worries, summer travel made a big rebound this year.
For Louisiana, which depends heavily on tourism, the national uptick in travel seems like especially good news. Vacation trips obviously boost the economy, and getting away from it all can bring physical and mental health benefits, too.
But I also wondered, as we threaded our way north and made the downward loop home, if we and our fellow pilgrims might be helping to boost the civic health of the country, too.
An obvious reality in our polarized country is that social media, although it can be a force for good, too often amplifies the most extreme voices, making it seem as if everyone beyond our doorstep is seething with anger. But the people with whom I connected on our recent road trip often seemed, on the whole, more measured, authentic and genuine than the characters who tend to dominate online life.
When our car battery failed in the first hour of our journey, a mechanic quickly helped us get back on the road, sensing our worry about missing a destination. In Beckley, West Virginia, an elderly man and wife helped take a picture of a young couple they’d just met as the newlyweds posed near a scenic bridge. The amateur photographers took special care to get the snapshot just right, maybe knowing from experience how priceless the image might be decades later.
At a convenience store in Pittsburgh, a store clerk offered gentle encouragement to a hospital employee who’d stopped by for a soft drink after working two shifts. In Nashville, a Lyft driver beamed with joy as he told us about the homemade lasagna his wife had waiting for him once he’d finished for the night.
We live in broken times, but our trip reminded me that most people are decent, good and not eaten up by politics. At no point in the week did anyone ask me which candidate I support. It was a glorious respite and I want more of it.
