In a bustling season in a busy year, it’s sometimes hard to hear ourselves think. Equally challenging, but often overlooked, is the challenge of hearing other people thinking. That’s why reading can be such a gift.
At their best, books create a space where we can sit with another mind quietly mulling things over, sorting things out. To be with a companion in thought like that, if only for a few moments, is a good way to discover our own thoughts and feelings, too.
Which is why, each December, I offer a small list of suggested books for the holidays. This isn’t some authoritative listing of the best books of the year. They’re simply books I’ve enjoyed the last 12 months that you might also like — either as a gift for others, or for yourself.
Since laughter seems in especially short supply these days, I’ll start with “The Speckled Beauty,” Rick Bragg’s funny memoir about a misbehaved mutt he adopted just as Bragg was facing a few health problems and other losses. I no longer have a dog, but the beauty of this book is that you don’t have to be a pet owner to love it.
“Where I Come From,” Bragg’s latest collection of columns from Southern Living and other places, is a good companion volume for his dog book. A highpoint of “Where I Come From” is “Louisiana Food,” an essay celebrating our local cuisine. “If that is not magic,” Bragg writes of Louisiana meals, “I by God don’t know what magic is.”
Speaking of Louisiana, “Cokie,” the new book about the late New Orleans native and trail-blazing journalist Cokie Roberts, is a worthy present for anyone to find beneath the tree this month. It’s written by Roberts’ husband, Steven, who does a fine job of evoking Cokie as not just a great reporter, but a generous spirit.
“Spirited” is one word that comes to mind in describing “On Animals,” New Yorker writer Susan Orlean’s new collection of pieces about our nonhuman friends. Her recollections of raising chickens will bring a smile to your face, and Orlean’s account of a visit to a taxidermy championship is full of the sorts of eccentrics who would be right at home in Louisiana.
Since discovering the late, great medical essayist Lewis Thomas in high school, I’ve been drawn to scientists who can write well about their field for lay readers. In that tradition is “Probable Impossibilities,” a graceful collection of brief essays by physicist Alan Lightman.
In another welcome collection of essays, “The Precious Days,” Nashville novelist Anne Patchett writes about a number of things, including the bookshop she helps operate in her hometown. She makes the point that brick-and-mortar bookstores need support now as much as ever.
Which leads me to my final recommendation: If any of these titles interests you, try to buy them at your neighborhood retailer.
They’ll be happy to see you.