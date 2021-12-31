Last year, some of my best moments of reflection were inspired by Melissa Harrison, a novelist and nature writer who lives in England. Oddly enough, I owe that connection to Twitter, a medium not known for prompting deep thought or tranquility.
But some months ago, while posting a tweet myself, I learned that “The Stubborn Light of Things,” Harrison’s collection of newspaper pieces about the flora and fauna around her two homes in London and Suffolk, had been longlisted for the Wainwright Prize, England’s highest honor for nature writers.
Intrigued, I searched online to learn more, which led me to a companion “Stubborn Light of Things” podcast Harrison created during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. The title of Harrison’s podcast and book comes from a line in “Brockhampton,” an Alison Brackenbury poem that’s about how the ostensibly commonplace parts of a landscape can seem luminous if you look at them carefully — a credo of sorts for Harrison’s own vision.
In the “Nature Notebook” column she writes for The Times of London, she notes the bloom of a snapdragon or the plumage of a grey partridge as eagerly as a court reporter covering a trial. She cares so much about such things that you end up caring, too.
On days last year when I worked from home, I spent lunch hours on our porch listening to Harrison’s podcast. In those interludes, I lived in two landscapes — the one Harrison described in urban or rural England, and the one just beyond my rocking chair in my own backyard.
Harrison’s reports from an old English church or a London park resonated with me because my wife and I had spent time in London and the English countryside in 2019. But the real power of Harrison’s podcasts is that in paying close attention to her part of the world, she nudged me to look more clearly at my Louisiana neighborhood. For Father’s Day last year, I wrangled a copy of Harrison’s nature columns, which I’ve been dipping into again this winter.
All of these nice things happened, as I say, because of Twitter, which came under fire last year as part of a broader national discussion about the excesses of social media.
Harrison has been both a genius and a critic of Twitter herself. Her own tweets, thoughtful and engaging, attract a sizeable audience. But Harrison has complained about the distractions and darker voices that live online, and she’s sometimes taken breaks from social media.
I usually try to stay off social media myself in the quiet week between Christmas and New Year’s, hoping such respites will give me critical distance to understand the blessing and burdens of digital culture.
On the plus side, it’s made me aware of Harrison. I’ve been happy, though, to step away from the laptop and smartphone these past few days, with nothing but her book to keep me company.