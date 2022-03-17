As another spring arrives officially arrives this weekend, I’ve been sighing a little as I step outside to fetch the newspapers. With a new war raging in Europe, I assume that the headlines waiting for me near the curb will be almost uniformly bleak.
Even so, I’m often comforted by the brighter news I find on my walk down the driveway. Our mayhaw tree is covered in tiny white flowers, a mass of blossoms that hovers over the lawn like a brilliant cloud. The lawn itself is stirring awake, looking even brighter now that we’ve made our first pass of the year with the mower.
Our azaleas, pink and profusely extravagant, seem as if they’re blushing their way through a debutante ball. The big sycamore that shelters our yard has new leaves — its canopy, high and wide as a schooner’s sail, billowing out to carry us into the depths of summer. On mornings like this, south Louisiana has never looked better.
Is it right, I’ve been wondering, to enjoy such beauty when the world is so broken and so many suffer? To savor trees and flowers right now can sometimes feel like empty escapism, quite beside the point.
All of this has made me think of J.B. Priestley, the English writer who welcomed spring in an even graver chapter of history. During World War II, the BBC asked Priestley to offer a weekly radio broadcast to boost the morale of his fellow citizens. I reconnected with some of those broadcasts in the early days of the pandemic, as I was recovering from a mild case of COVID-19. Priestley’s quiet reflections on resilience seemed just what I needed.
Writing in 1940, as England was threatened by the march of Nazi Germany across Europe, Priestley noted the irony of so much tragedy unfolding against the backdrop of a verdant landscape. “Sometimes,” he confessed, “in between listening to the latest news of battle and destruction . . . I’ve gone out and stared at the red japonica or the cherry and almond blossom . . . and I’ve remembered the terrible news of battle and destruction I’d just heard or read — and I’ve felt that one or the other couldn’t be true.”
But Priestley concluded that witnessing spring’s magnificence is an important answer to what tyrants leave in their wake. In connecting with the earth’s ancient cycle of renewal in a time of crisis, he argued, we affirm what “will be there when that madness is only remembered as an old nightmare.”
Moral gravity and a delight in nature aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, wonder in creation can nurture the humility and perspective that sustain hope in the grayest hours.
And so, on my way to gather the latest grim tidings from the edge of the driveway this spring, I’m also trying to keep watch on the greening year — gladdened, I hope, by the kind of news that endures.