What I like best about summer are days when the weather is mild enough for time outdoors, the yard now feeling like just another room of the house.
I get that sense some mornings when I look up from breakfast to find my wife in the garden as she inspects the height of a sunflower or the climb of a cypress vine up our trellis. When the hours are cool, we have our meals on the patio, the line between inside and out a border easily crossed.
On weekends, the screen door flaps back and forth, marking like a metronome the slow progress of each summer day. The only challenge, in all this coming and going, is that visitors from the yard sometimes follow us across the threshold as we close up for the night.
Which is how, as I made the first coffee of the day last week, I discovered a dragonfly on our kitchen wall. He was perched atop our archway, lovely as a brooch in a jeweler’s window. I couldn’t help but admire his iridescent tail, which was blue like a Grecian sky.
But it wouldn’t do to have him inside, where he’d soon die. I wondered how I’d help him without hurting him. As a child, I often caught dragonflies with my bare hands, sneaking up on them as they rested on a low branch and pinching their wings between fingers and thumbs. It was a great test of patience and skill, though I’m sorry now about what the dragonflies suffered in the bargain. Their wings, brittle as balsa, can’t stand much abuse.
With a napkin, I gently snared our kitchen visitor and brought him to the porch. He sat quietly on my palm as I opened the napkin, and I worried that I’d injured him. But his wings slowly began to buzz, and then he was aloft, jetting over to new digs among our gingers.
It seemed, in the dragonfly’s slowness to leave my hand, that he’d grown accustomed to the captivity of our rooms and needed time to remember that he was now free.
The thought of it has lingered with me these past few days as I join many others in reclaiming the casual liberties that were limited during the height of the pandemic. As the crisis has eased, my office recently allowed those of us who are fully vaccinated to work without masks. Even so, as I tread downstairs to our breakroom, I sometimes slap my cheek, startled by the bareness of my face. It takes me a second to recall that my mouth and nose can now go uncovered.
The season has brought brighter gifts. My son booked a flight home for Father’s Day, and my wife and I will fly later this summer to see our daughter.
Those reunions are all I wanted last Father’s Day, and I’m happy beyond words to have them back.