This spring, I joined millions of Americans in working remotely to help dampen the pandemic. As I began working from home, the first face I saw was my mother’s. She died in 2008, but her picture hangs on the wall of the family study where I set up shop.
It seemed fitting that she would be there to greet me as I adjusted to my new routine since she worked from home most of her life. My mother knew a thing or two about trying to make a living in the middle of a full household, something many families have had to balance during the coronavirus crisis.
In the 1940s, my mother’s mother, my Grandmother Tucker, opened a plant nursery and floral shop beside our family home. When my mother married, the homestead was expanded so the newlyweds could start a family, too.
Three generations eventually lived under one roof — my grandparents, my parents and six children, including me. As my dad went off to work construction jobs, my mother and grandmother ran the nursery, and my grandfather, a retired cop, pitched in.
Luckily, my mother never faced the challenge of keeping us home through a pandemic. But we stayed home all summer, since vacation camps weren’t in fashion back then.
We’d be underfoot for months, and even with a set of grandparents around to help, my mother had her hands full. She shuttled between the shop and the house all day, tending customers one minute and stirring pans in her kitchen the next.
Since this is Mother’s Day, I suppose I should celebrate my mother’s endless serenity, her bottomless patience in pivoting from parenthood to work, her uniformly calm disposition. In truth, we nearly drove her bonkers, as she was prone to remind us on a daily basis.
She often announced, not entirely in jest, that we were about to send her to the crazy house, where at least she could look forward to a little rest.
One afternoon, after a dip in the wading pool, I used one of our greenhouses as a changing room, slipping off my trunks just as my mother walked in with two customers. They got mooned in the bargain, a cautionary example of what can happen when children shadow your work life.
Somehow, my mother retained her sanity, and while it could not have been easy for her to have us around, we benefited from being so close to her work each day. While many children view their parents’ jobs as a dim abstraction, we saw firsthand the connection between work and money.
Maybe more children have seen that these past few weeks as their parents worked from home — a small silver lining in a global tragedy.
Please spoil your mom this Mother’s Day if she’s still around, and let her put her feet up. She shouldn’t have to go to the crazy house to get some rest.