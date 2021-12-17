In these days before Christmas, I’ve been trying to look up more at the winter sky, answering a promise I made myself after last month’s lunar eclipse. Watching the eclipse reminded me that except for such landmark events, I don’t pay much attention to the sky anymore.
I almost missed the lunar eclipse, too, since my wife and I weren’t excited about rising at 3 a.m. to get the best view. But since a happening like that unfolds only every few centuries, we set our alarm to sound at the appointed hour.
Groggy and cold as the clock stirred us awake, we left our snug bed, threw jackets over our pajamas and shuffled outside to watch the moon in shadow. There had been clouds shortly before we went to sleep a few hours before, so I wondered if we’d see anything at all. But the sky had cleared, like a curtain rising on a theater performance. There, hovering above our roof, was the moon, blushed to the color of rust by a cosmic trick of light. Set within the black sky, it looked like an old coin winking from the bottom of a well. Its bright ruin pointed us to the close of another year. I silently wondered where the months had gone, and why I hadn’t taken more moments like this to notice the beautiful things.
Sky-watching was a winter tradition in our family when the kids were small. In those distant seasons, while rolling a garbage can to the street, I’d sometimes notice a red light gliding across the night, then beckon our daughter and son outside to glimpse it, too. “It’s Santa’s sleigh,” I’d announce. “He’s making a practice run for Christmas Eve.”
As the kids grew, they began to ask if that red light might simply be a plane cruising toward the nearby airport. Wonder tends to dim as we get older, though there are other miracles beyond flying reindeer in the sky each December.
Or so I was reminded while my wife and I huddled in our driveway last month for the lunar eclipse. As we leaned into each other for warmth, I noticed a scatter of stars — each one worthy of its own audience, even when the headlines don’t nudge us outside to witness them.
The Star of Bethlehem in the Christmas story evokes a time when people often scanned the sky to fathom their place in the world. We often think differently now, although skygazing can resonate in secular culture, too. At the very least, craning our necks toward the constellations, we get a renewed sense of just how small we are, and how big the world is.
My neighborhood blooms with light these days, as strands of holiday bulbs curl like ivy across every house. Next month, as the decorations recede into their boxes, I’ll try to look up more, savoring the light show that never stops.