I like our compost pile, where the peculiar alchemy of time and decay slowly blackens our kitchen scraps into something rich and good for the garden. But recently, we decided that the pile is too homely to keep near the patio. One weekend not so long ago, I fetched a wheelbarrow and moved the compost to a more private corner of the yard near the fence, shielded behind a thicket of bamboo.
It was a pleasant chore to tackle on a Saturday that was clear and bright, though still cool enough to allow hours of yard work without breaking a sweat. I worked the compost using a pitchfork from the Louisiana farm where my father grew up many years ago. The handle’s been replaced at least once, and the tines, rusty and bent, look like the gnarled fingers of an ancient hand. As tools go, it’s not a pretty thing to look at. I keep it around, I suppose, for the same reason that any of us pass heirlooms from one generation to the next. In some small way, it reminds me of who I am and where I came from.
Farm life was hard, which is why my father and his nine siblings ended up seeking other jobs. One gift of their youth in fields and woods was the easiness they all seemed to feel outdoors. Even in their last years, as they ripened into old age, they talked about trees, sky and beans on the vine as if quoting from a familiar book they’d often read.
I thought about all of this as I trundled loads of compost across the lawn. Our kids are grown, and my wife was away for the weekend, so I expected to feel alone as I puttered in the yard. As it turned out, I had plenty of company. Across the fence, our new neighbors, a young couple, were busy planting their first vegetable garden of the year. In the yard behind me, another neighbor was clearing brush with a chain saw. Across the street, Tim was making the season’s inaugural run across the grass with his mower.
Like groundhogs emerging from their burrows, we had all left dens, kitchens and living rooms to be outside. After a strange and anxious winter in the life of Louisiana, the country and the world, the city block I call home was stirring to life.
One of the more encouraging things about us is the need we still feel to be under clouds and sun, even though most of us have desk jobs that don’t require being outdoors. The time was especially heartening, as I looked around our neighborhood, to see so many familiar faces out in the world after a pandemic that has frequently encouraged us, out of necessity, to keep to ourselves.
What I was feeling, I guess, was something I haven’t often felt these past two years: normal. Here’s hoping for more of it.