Tara O'Donnell, an LSU student working on her doctorate in French Literature, has a good read on a quiet pier, in this case one overlooking University Lake at BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park, Sunday morning, May 16, 2021. Despite specializing in French authors, she was reading 'Seven Story Mountain,' the critically-acclaimed autobiography by Thomas Merton (1915-1968), an American Trappist monk, writer, theologian, mystic, poet, social activist, and scholar of comparative religion. 'I don't particularly like being indoors,' she said, 'I like being outdoors in nature, and it helps me concentrate.'