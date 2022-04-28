If you didn’t catch “Benjamin Franklin” when it premiered on public television last month, put it on your watchlist. There are many reasons to recommend this new Ken Burns documentary about America’s most approachable Founding Father, now available for free online. One big plus is the presence of New Orleans resident Walter Isaacson.
Isaacson is among the experts Burns recruited to help explain Franklin’s enduring legacy. A former reporter for The Times-Picayune who’s now a professor of history at Tulane, Isaacson wrote a bestselling 2003 biography of Franklin and edited a companion volume, “A Benjamin Franklin Reader.” Isaacson’s Franklin books are part of a larger body of work exploring creative genius. His biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs have been bestsellers, too. Isaacson is currently working on a book about Elon Musk.
I’m cheered by the thought that a Louisiana author has become one of the world’s most visible thinkers about the nature of creativity and how it can be sustained. In the same month that “Benjamin Franklin” premiered, New Orleans native Jon Batiste took home five Grammys, another source of pride for the state. It was a powerful reminder that Louisiana’s real promise rests in its brainpower, a resource the state doesn’t do nearly enough to cultivate.
How can we do better? The Ben Franklin we meet through the handiwork of Burns yields obvious clues.
Franklin, largely self-educated, knew that America couldn’t prosper without growing its intellectual capital, which is why he helped found a library as one of his first civic acts. If we want Louisiana to thrive, we should be growing our libraries, too. Franklin also championed quick and easy communication as an engine of economic growth, doing much to improve America’s fledgling postal system. The comparable challenge for Louisiana right now, something Franklin would surely support, is easy internet access across the state.
Franklin, America’s most famous inventor, was also a voracious reader of all kinds of books and a masterful writer, too, amassing a personal library of more than 4,000 volumes. His interest in both science and literature underscores the fallacy of assuming that schools and colleges should choose between educating students in either technical fields or the liberal arts.
Franklin was able to conceive things like bifocal eyeglasses and a better stove because his imagination had been fueled by the arts. To really prosper, Louisiana needs to include all of these disciplines in its classrooms.
Maybe the most appealing thing about Franklin was his willingness to change his mind. He began life as a loyal British subject but joined the American Revolution when his ideal of liberty became irreconcilable with allegiance to the crown. Franklin once owned slaves but later became an abolitionist. Though far from perfect, he often seemed open to new thinking when the times demanded it.
New thinking seems what our times demand, too. Watch “Benjamin Franklin” and see how it’s done.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.