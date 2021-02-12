In 2011, when I heard that actor Hal Holbrook was bringing his one-man production of “Mark Twain Tonight!” to the Baton Rouge River Center, I felt not only that I wanted to go but that I had to go. Holbrook was then 86, so it was obvious that this could be my last chance to see him in his most celebrated role.
Holbrook’s death last month, just a few weeks shy of his 96th birthday, made me glad that I’d seen “Mark Twain Tonight!” when I could. Yet I couldn’t help thinking that I’d waited too long.
I mean no disrespect to Holbrook in mentioning that when I caught his Twain show a decade ago, he wasn’t at the top of his game. He was a gifted presence on the stage, but there were hints here and there of a man merely reciting his lines rather than performing them. Toward the end of that evening’s show, Holbrook seemed to lose his place.
Maybe he was simply having a bad night, which happens to everyone. Suffice it to say that even then, Holbrook could still remember more than I could ever learn. In 2011, he was a dozen years older than Twain was at the time of his death.
There was something touching, too, in seeing Holbrook perform in the shadow of his grief. Actress Dixie Carter, his wife of many years, had died the year before. The loss gave another dimension to his portrayal of Twain, a man who had lost a wife and three children before his death in 1910.
The venue for that 2011 show, a theater across the street from Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, inspired funnier thoughts. Twain famously disliked the Capitol’s architecture, dismissing it as a “sham castle” in his 1883 memoir, “Life on the Mississippi.” In a newspaper feature some years back, I told readers about Twain’s house in Hartford, Connecticut, which is now open as a museum. Unapologetically gaudy, it was described by one of Twain’s biographers as “part steamboat, part medieval fortress and part cuckoo clock.” Look it up online and see for yourself.
In lambasting the Old State Capitol for architectural excess, Twain obviously had little room to talk. Despite his sharp tongue, though, Louisiana’s residents haven’t seemed to hold a grudge. Twain’s riverboat days have been celebrated in an exhibit at the Old State Capitol, and in 2017, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library offered “Life on the Mississippi” as its One Book One Community title.
All also seemed forgiven on that night in 2011 as we laughed at Twain’s wit and applauded Holbrook’s resilience.
Since the news of Holbrook’s passing, I’ve been revisiting the TV version of his Twain show, which prompted me to pull Twain’s books from the shelf. All of which have made me laugh a lot.
In this strange, sad season, I can’t thank Hal Holbrook enough for that.