I see by our bank statement that our son, away at college, has rented a linear algebra textbook for a tidy sum. The expense will, blessedly, be covered by a scholarship, and there was at least one other reason for relief as I mulled over the transaction.
What a joy, I thought to myself, that I’m not the one who will have to read this textbook. Youth has its unique pleasures, I suppose, but assigned reading surely isn’t one of them.
I can still remember my first autumn after college, when I returned home one afternoon after work and realized, with a happy sigh, that I had finally been emancipated from homework reading. I could now read what I wanted when I wanted, which gave me a supreme sense of arrival into adulthood.
As with most matters connected to being a grown-up, things didn’t turn out to be quite that simple. I eventually became a father, and helping with homework meant that at least part of my children’s assigned reading became my own. Years of working in journalism also obligated me to read a good bit of stuff I might not have chosen to read for myself. Last month, some outside projects required me to read three consecutive books on deadline. They were well written, but reading anything under the lash of a clock or calendar can take some of the fun out of it.
I’m a big fan of J.B. Priestley, the English novelist, essayist and playwright who, by virtue of his own work, was often asked to write about the books of others — a form of required reading that, with advancing age, he increasingly tried to avoid. In one of his books, “Delight,” Priestley reflected on the things he enjoyed most. There’s a funny chapter called “Not having to read books.” For years, he lamented, first as a student and then a writer, “I have had to read a lot of books I never wanted to read. And now, at last, I can please myself (with) what I read, and it is delightful.”
What Priestley liked best of all was reading detective stories in bed. They were books written to entertain, which meant he wouldn’t have to endure a lecture about the state of the world while he was gliding into sleep. There are times, Priestley confessed, “when we do not want anybody’s social criticism or deep psychological insight or prose poetry or vision of the world: we want a narrative, an artfully contrived tale.”
I guess what Priestley was also after when he brought whodunits to his nightstand was the pleasing sense of order that well-arranged words can provide, a balm for troubled times.
Or so I’ve been thinking as I sort through the books I got last Christmas and try to decide what I’ll read next. Whatever I choose, I can safely assume, will be more fun than linear algebra.