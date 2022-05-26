In the summers of my Louisiana childhood, a time before day camps became part of the culture, there were only two organized activities for youngsters. One was Little League baseball, and the other was the summer reading program at our little library down the block.
Options for children in the vacation months have flourished since then, but the summer reading program still seems for me an essential piece of the season. Though both of my kids are grown and living elsewhere, I still get a front-row seat to each summer’s reading program because my office is across the street from a big public library. Occasional lunch hours at the library grow more festive at this time of year as I share the shelves with boys and girls watching magic shows, screening movies or hearing live music. Of course, the kids are reading, too, sometimes holding books that seem as big as they are.
It’s become one of the most hopeful signs of summer for me, a form of encouragement I especially value amid the bleakness of the headlines.
Libraries across Louisiana emptied in recent summers as a pandemic kept kids and grown-ups alike from gathering. Librarians worked heroically to offer online programming, but it understandably wasn’t the same. The return of young readers to libraries across the state is like the arrival of a small but joyous army of liberation. Their energy is especially welcome in Louisiana, where too many of us can’t read well. Summer reading programs can play a helpful role in expanding the circle of literacy.
But the children I see at the library each summer aren’t on a mission of civic improvement, however noble that might be. They seem most inspired by the prospect of a good story and a little ice cream, two life goals I continue to embrace. Little wonder, then, that many libraries also offer summer library programs for adults.
The theme of this year’s summer reading program in Louisiana, which is announced by the State Library but largely supported by parish libraries, is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which celebrates aquatic life.
It’s an audacious choice for a part of the world where summer and oceans are often regarded in connection with hurricanes. Here’s hoping the nautical note in this summer’s program will help underscore the brighter possibilities of the world’s waters.
The nice thing about the summer reading program is that regardless of the theme, readers of any age are still free to find books that indulge any interest.
Even so, by coincidence, I’ve been reading Rachel Carson’s recently reissued Sea Trilogy, her three books about the marvels of ocean life. In her other writings, Carson eloquently argued that one of the best gifts we can give a child is a sense of wonder.
How do you grow wonder in a child? One good way is to take them to the library, where oceans of possibility await.
