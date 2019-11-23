"Remain" supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square, London, to show their support for the European Union in the wake of the referendum decision for Britain to leave the EU, known as "Brexit", Saturday July 2, 2016. Demonstrators wearing EU flags as capes and with homemade banners saying "Bremain" and "We Love EU" gathered on the streets for the March for Europe rally. At rear right is the Elizabeth Tower containing Big Ben. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA via AP) ORG XMIT: LON820