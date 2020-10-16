In a troubled season, I’ve taken solace in the sight of our old persimmon tree, against the odds, bearing fruit for another autumn.
I spot the tree each morning as I gather the newspapers, which have been especially heavy with grim tidings the past few months. The persimmon tree, loaded with its new crop, reminds me that in a broken time, the world still quietly arcs toward abundance.
Danny Heitman's 'At Random': Time offline taught me what I missed -- and what I didn't -- about the internet
I’ve written before about the tree, which we inherited when we moved in nearly a quarter of a century ago. It’s a stick of a thing, stunted because it was placed too near a sycamore that crowds out the sun.
There’s been talk over the years about cutting down the tree, something I’d hate to do. “I feel sorry for homely things just trying to be useful,” I wrote of the tree a couple of years ago. “They remind me of me.”
An angry hurricane season in Louisiana is reminding us of the special place trees hold. Often, we don’t truly value them until they’re gone, as I learned when a storm took out our big elm earlier this year.
“When you live among trees, they become the fixed stars in the firmament of your daily life,” I told readers back then. “As I pull into our driveway, the absence of the elm from our tree line looms like a missing tooth.”
The old persimmon tree, God bless it, endures, though not from any love lavished on it. Persimmons, after all, are on acquired taste. They’re both bitter and sweet, which has usefully reminded me this year how life is mixed up that way — the hardness and the grace sometimes coming at you all at once.
I had such a moment last month as our college student son joined me in the kitchen to make persimmon muffins, a kind of date bread that’s great with coffee. It was a gift to have him home. His campus is far away, and we usually see him only on vacation breaks. He’s been spending more time with us because the pandemic has upturned his college year.
How do I feel about a tragic disease that’s killed thousands and impoverished many others, yet yielded this windfall of time with my children? All I can do, I guess, is accept the sharp mystery of it — that the very things meant to level us sometimes make us more connected.
It’s a truth Louisiana rediscovers every hurricane season, when the direst needs renew bonds between families and neighbors.
Our persimmon bread filled the house with the scent of cinnamon and cloves as it baked the other day, a fragrant cloud that spoke of Christmas. It made me yearn for the holidays, still weeks off, and their promise of closure.
What I want, I suppose, is what we all do — a chance to turn the page on a year that just won’t quit.