Interesting to hear that our Louisiana senator, John Kennedy, was enraged over Coach Ed Orgeron’s introduction of Gov. John Bel Edwards at a recent campaign event. Kennedy, while admitting that the coach was a “good man,” blasted Orgeron repeatedly for his involvement in the fundraiser, saying, “I don’t want to watch LSU football and have to wonder if the coach is a Democrat or a Republican.”
Yes, Mr. Kennedy, he is a good man. He is good because of the things that he does, and the way that he does them. He is 100 percent for Louisiana, and everything he does every day reflects that. Is it possible that there might be “good” people who are Democrats? Or independents? Why must you make everything so political?
Perhaps character and integrity have lost all value and importance for Kennedy. That would help explain his unwavering support for certain individuals, regardless of their moral fiber. Or is his criticism based on his perception that Orgeron is “kissing up” to his boss, the governor? Has Kennedy not been doing the same to the president? The biblical term for a person who does what he has done is “hypocrite.”
My advice to Kennedy: Stay in Washington, D.C., where he doesn’t have to sit or stand next to anyone who might not be of his political persuasion. Continue to represent “only his kind” and enjoy the next few years. And pray that the people of Louisiana don’t get to choose between him and a man named Orgeron on the next ballot, regardless of which party he might represent. It wouldn’t even be close. Character, devotion, and work ethic may not mean much to Kennedy, but it means everything to a lot of us here in Louisiana.
Dennis DeLee
retired school administrator
Greenwell Springs