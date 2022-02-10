Several years ago, as an adjunct professor, I taught a writing class to college students one semester, a job that didn’t require me to manage their personal lives. But one of our class sessions fell on Valentine’s Day, which prompted an informal discussion about the importance of balancing career with our relationships beyond the office.
All of my students were bright, diligent and likely to succeed in the world of work. But that year, I’d recently lost three friends in a short time, and I was struck, in attending their funerals, that their many professional accomplishments got little mention. What most impressed the mourners was the measure of love the deceased person had brought to the world as a spouse, sibling, son, daughter or loyal friend.
I shared that story with my students, encouraging them, as they climbed their career ladders, to make space in their lives for love in all its forms.
I’m thinking about this again as another Valentine’s Day arrives because I’ve been reading “Cokie,” a memoir about the late journalist Cokie Roberts written by her husband, Steven.
Cokie Roberts, who died in 2019 at 75, was especially well known in Louisiana as the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, who both served with distinction in Congress representing New Orleans. Her career as a national broadcast journalist and author would make a book in itself, and Steve Roberts, a journalist himself, touches on his late wife’s work in “Cokie.”
But the heart of this small book involves Cokie Roberts’ personal generosity as a wife, sibling and, perhaps most movingly, as a friend.
“Cokie’s friendships were deeply important to her,” Steven Roberts tells readers. “She understood that real relationships require time and tending, attention and affection. She did something to help a friend every single day of her life, and on many days, she did many things: wrote a note, made a call, sent a check, delivered a gift, offered a hug, held a hand, shared a meal, comforted a child, gave a talk, answered an appeal.”
Steven Roberts mentions that his wife made friends with people from all walks of life, even the parking attendants she met in her final days of medical treatment: “She became very friendly with her nurse, Letitia, and absolutely insisted that I rummage through her recipe box at home and find a recipe for crawfish corn bread she wanted Letitia to have.”
Many friends in “Cokie” share stories about how she showed up for them in hours of deep need even though she had one of the most demanding jobs in journalism. While reading “Cokie,” I remembered that long-ago session with my students. I concluded class early that day, urging everyone to use the extra time to connect with someone they loved.
I often ignore my own advice, failing to make time for these kinds of connections. Valentine’s Day is a good reminder to do better.