The City of Slidell is celebrating the holiday season with the 32nd annual Christmas Under the Stars starting on Friday, Dec. 4, through January 3rd 2021. This festive celebration includes twinkling lights, holiday decorations, the life-size Christmas Cottages, SlidellÕs Nativity, the Frozen Ice Castle, Christmas songs, and much more at Griffith Park in Olde Towne Slidell in La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.