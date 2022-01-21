Each winter, our holly trees shoot out branches of red berries, the limbs long enough by December to come into view from my bedroom window. Like a tap on the shoulder, they remind me that Christmas is on its way. Last month, we trimmed a few sprigs of the holly and set them in a vase with some camellia flowers from the front yard, which made a nice centerpiece for Christmas Eve.
The camellias were vividly pink, though some of the petals had tinged a faint blue, the blossoms already bruised by wind, rain and time. They pointed to Christmas as a fragile thing, something that quickly offers its bright extravagances before fading for another year. The homemade bouquet that graced our holiday table is long gone, and our other decorations were tucked away weeks ago.
January can have a film noir feel after Christmas leaves as the landscape, once blooming with lights and tinsel, is now thrown into shadow. But even an image in black and white can carry its cheer, as I tell myself each time a chickadee lands at my feeders.
These little birds in their solemn tuxedos are bold creatures, darting among much bigger birds to grab a seed before retreating to one of our sycamores to enjoy their breakfast. They stir me to think that even small lives can be daring ones. It’s an idea to warm my hands around each January as the bold optimism of New Year’s resolutions begins to wane.
I’m heartened, too, by the thought that even in January, the palette of a Louisiana landscape has its share of variety. We banished our poinsettias to the porch after Christmas, but they continue to thrive, still deep red as they huddle like a conclave of cardinals beneath our mailbox. Wild violets sprout from our herb garden, the purple so rich that I’ve avoided digging them out to make room for more basil and chocolate mint.
The little rosemary tree we planted near the front door as a Yuletide ornament has turned out to be a keeper, too. I’ve gotten in the habit of stroking its fragrant branches on my way to get the paper each morning — a gesture of affection most people, I suppose, reserve for their dogs.
On my way back inside with the day’s headlines, I also notice that our galax is blooming across the stoop. Its small yellow blossoms, canary-bright, are a welcome counterpoint to the greyness of the news.
January has been a mixed-up month, with warm days that alternate with freezing ones. But in the new seed catalogs I’ve been perusing, the year happily unfolds with its familiar sense of order. They carry pictures of tomatoes as big as Mars, along with ears of corn so tall that they loom like totem poles.
Here, at the bottom of January, I flip the pages and dream of spring.