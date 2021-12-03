Last year, I began working at an office about a dozen blocks from my house. When the weather is good, I can walk to my job, though commuting on foot means that I can take with me only what I can easily carry. Starting out each day, I have to ask myself what I really need.
The question of what I need and what I can do without has touched other parts of my life this year. Like many people weathering the pandemic, my wife and I became more aware of home improvement projects we wanted to tackle. We’ve finally been undertaking a few of those recently, and the work often requires us to move things around to accommodate various bits of painting and patching.
I’ve been reminded that the less stuff you have, the less stuff you have to manage. To speed progress, we’ve been decluttering.
When you live in the same house for many years, the flow of time leaves a dense sediment of odds and ends. At the bottom of bathroom drawers, I found cold remedies for children now grown, along with vitamins long expired and sunscreen from beach trips apparently enjoyed during the last Bush administration. The funniest artifact was a comb I’d bought for myself in a moment of reckless denial. I’ve been bald for more than a quarter of a century.
The comb, still in its unopened package, went to a growing giveaway pile near the front door. In culling other rooms, we’ve gotten rid of a bookshelf, table and chair, a bed, some books, a few kitchen gadgets. Surely, we haven’t gotten rid of enough, but it’s felt good to purge the house just in time for a holiday season that will, like Yuletides past, add to our stock of belongings.
Interest in decluttering isn’t new, of course. Our oldest religious traditions count simplicity as a virtue, and Henry David Thoreau famously made the ideal of living with less into a civic creed. In more recent years, decluttering gurus such as Marie Kondo, the woman behind “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” have become superstars.
The pandemic, it seems, lent fresh urgency to the cause. Stuck at home as the news brought its bleak bulletins, many of us were moved to think a little more about what really matters. Things, it turns out, usually don’t rest at the root of happiness.
Because it’s meant real suffering for so many people, I hope the current problems with the supply chain end soon. But I’ve been wondering if the real bottleneck in our supply of goods might sometimes be where this vast plenitude of a global economy ends up — within the walls we call home.
Our houses can seem overstuffed, making our lives feel cramped, too. Which is why, when I ask myself each morning what I need, the answer is usually not as much as I thought I did.