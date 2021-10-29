Shirley Jackson, who died in 1965, wrote a lot of scary stories that are still read today, including one that’s a Halloween classic. “The Haunting of Hill House,” her 1959 novel, has been adapted into screen versions that tend to show up on TV at this time of year.
But this Halloween, I’ve been thinking of a Jackson story that might resonate pretty deeply in Louisiana. It’s about a hurricanelike storm that tears through a community with little warning, its path of destruction made worse because few expected its fury.
Jackson shared her true-life tale in a 1950 letter to her mother. Most readers got their first chance to see it this year when it was published in a new collection of Jackson’s letters.
Halloween in Louisiana means trick or treating and the usual All Hallow’s Eve traditions, but it marks a typical turning point in our hurricane season, too. The bottom of October is when the state’s residents often have reason to hope that the worst of the year’s storms are behind us, though hurricane season doesn’t officially end until next month.
It’s been an eventful season in Louisiana, with Hurricane Ida causing widespread damage that’s still being repaired. Much of the angst about Ida arrived long before the storm made landfall. Thanks to good forecasting, we knew we were in Ida’s bull’s-eye days in advance of its landfall.
Meteorology wasn’t nearly as refined in Jackson’s day, when what came to be known as the Great Appalachian Storm of 1950 pummeled a broad region that included Jackson’s home state of Connecticut. The storm brought deep snow and frigid temperatures to some places that November, with rain and coastal flooding in other areas. Hartford, Connecticut, recorded sustained winds at 70 mph, just under hurricane strength, with gusts at 100 mph.
For Jackson, who lived in a beachfront suburb of Westport, what made the storm especially terrifying was that she had little notice it was coming. Her first inkling of trouble was when she spotted her daughter’s playhouse in a tree. That’s when Jackson tried to secure her garage doors. As she recalled, “the only way I could get out to the garage was by hanging on to trees.” She “found the garage doors open and was trying to close them when one blew out of my hands and landed about ten feet on the other side of the garage, scattering broken glass as it went.”
Things quickly got worse. “Half our town is gone,” Jackson reported after the storm had passed. “All of the beach and the beach houses are either submerged or on their way out to sea, including a lot of cars. …”
The preparations we tackle in Louisiana as big storms approach can be nerve-wracking. But as a long-ago letter from Jackson reminds us, it’s worse to have a wolf at your door, unaware that he’s about to knock.