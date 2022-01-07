Julia Hawkins and I have a mutual friend, and after he died some weeks ago, she asked me for a ride to the memorial service.
But our story today will not be a sad one. At 105, Hawkins has learned to accept the death of friends with a certain amount of equanimity. One of the complications of living more than a century is that you survive your contemporaries.
Our drive to the memorial service was a little less than an hour. It took me awhile to get my head around the mere fact of a road trip with a 105-year-old. When I began working as a reporter more than three decades ago, 100th birthdays for local residents were front-page news.
Reaching 100 is still a big landmark, though it’s becoming more common. In 1950, according to the research firm Statista, there were 33,899 people 100 years or older around the world. By 2020, the figure had reached 573,423.
Even by centenarian standards, though, Hawkins is a marvel, competing in running events that have attracted national attention. She took up running at 100 after bicycling got too hard.
Centenarians often get asked how they’ve managed to live that long. But beyond the quantity of her life, Hawkins yields useful insights about maximizing the quality of life.
A deep and enduring connection with nature seems part of her secret. When I arrived to collect her for our morning together, she asked if we could visit her garden before getting on the road. She still lives in the Baton Rouge home her late husband, Murray “Buddy” Hawkins, built. It’s on an acre lot, bought in 1948, that includes 60 trees and a wealth of other treasures.
Our first order of business was removing a blanket Hawkins had placed on a bromeliad the night before to protect it from frost. She uncovered the plant as if unveiling a work of art — a little gesture of revelation that points to how Hawkins lives. She regards even small things with wonder.
Back inside her house, Hawkins showed me her pitcher plant. “It’s my pride and joy,” she told me, cupping one of the hollow leaves that allow the plant to trap insects. As we buckled up for the drive, Hawkins pointed out her gingko tree, known for its brilliant fall foliage. “It’s beautiful,” she said.
Hawkins also stays engaged by embracing causes that stir her passion. Recently, she’s been trying to get more people interested in the legacy of Margaret Stones, an Australian botanical artist who made lovely pictures of Louisiana flora. Hawkins became friends with Stones during her visits to the state.
Like Stones, who died in 2018, Hawkins is deeply curious, which has kept her long life interesting. “Have many passions,” Hawkins once told The New York Times. “And look for magic moments.”
If there’s better advice to carry into this new year, I haven’t found it.