When I wrote about Julia Hawkins in January, she was 105, still vigorous, and showing me around her backyard garden in Baton Rouge.
Since then, Hawkins has marked her 106th birthday. But as I told readers in that earlier column, “beyond the quantity of her life, Hawkins yields useful insights into maximizing the quality of life.”
One of her secrets is living for something larger than herself. That was evident in the birthday celebration I attended for Hawkins in February at LSU’s Hill Memorial Library. You’d think a 106-year-old would want the festivities to focus on her. Instead, Hawkins used the gathering to draw attention to the life and legacy of her late friend, Margaret Stones.
Stones, a native of Australia who died in 2018 at 98, was one of the world’s most celebrated botanical artists. In 1976, as part of a project championed by then-LSU Chancellor Paul Murrill, Stones was commissioned to create six watercolors of Louisiana flora to commemorate the American bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of LSU’s present campus. But Louisiana and Stones couldn’t get enough of each other. She ended up completing 226 watercolors of local plants over 15 years.
Stones described her time in Louisiana as the best years of her life. She often referred to the state as “my Louisiana.” Hawkins and her late husband, Murray, became friends with Stones and often helped her collect specimens for her work. At her recent birthday party, Hawkins recalled surprising Stones by hopping out of the boat during one outing to collect a plant for the artist. After spending much of her youth at Ponchatoula Beach in Tangipahoa Parish, Hawkins was a pretty fearless river rat.
The Louisiana botanical studies done by Stones are part of Hill Memorial’s special collections. Some of the art is now on public display in conjunction with Hill’s current exhibit, open throughout the spring semester, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection.
Fans of Stones frequently say that she did for Louisiana plants what John James Audubon did for birds. Audubon’s much better known, no doubt because his art is so dramatic. Stones was more understated, her pictures of wisteria, coral bean and bald cypress so quietly expressed that your heart rate slows as you scan them.
Audubon’s paintings suggest that birds elude us because they move so fast. But the Louisiana plants that Stones captured often escape our gaze because we’re moving so quickly.
The Hill exhibit is an invitation to slow down and appreciate the state’s vivid landscape, something perhaps harder to do now that the pandemic has eased and we’re graced with the prospect of resuming full and busy lives.
Stones was wise enough to pay attention to nature’s daily gifts, which is what Julia Hawkins has also done in her long and fruitful life.
This spring, all of us who love Louisiana should resolve to do the same.