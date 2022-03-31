I like to share happy news, which is why I enjoyed writing a column last week about a gathering to honor the life and legacy of Margaret Stones.
Stones, a native of Australia who died in 2018 at 98, was one of the world’s best botanical artists. She came to Louisiana in 1976 to do six plant pictures and ended up making more than 200. Stones fell in love with the state, and some locals fell in love with her work. They got together at LSU’s Hill Memorial Library a few weeks ago to celebrate her art and hear about plans to make it known to more people.
But while driving to LSU’s campus along Highland Road in Baton Rouge, I took note of uglier news. Here and there, the roadside of one of the city’s nicest streets was dotted with trash. Plastic cups fouled the ditches. Soda and beer cans marred the view. A dirty paper napkin lay in the grass like a grim flag of defeat.
I thought about the irony of driving to a celebration of Louisiana’s beauty along a roadway spoiled by litter. Stones wasn’t the first person to visit Louisiana and fall in love with what she saw. John James Audubon, a couple of centuries ago, was equally impressed.
But it often seems that visitors love our landscape more than we do. The litter lining our streets, even in affluent parts of town, is a case in point.
Maybe I notice the trash more these days because my office is only a few blocks from home, so I often walk to work. In that short commute on foot, I’ve spotted old cans of chewing tobacco, fast-food bags, a rubber boot, liquor bottles and cigarette cartons.
As reporter Chad Calder recently pointed out in this newspaper, litter across Louisiana is out of control. He quoted leaders in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish who lamented the problem.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new task force this year to identify solutions. He wouldn’t be the first elected official in my lifetime to declare a battle against litter. I wish him well, but we probably already know most of the remedies.
Stiffer penalties and better enforcement seem critical. I’ve written my share of anti-litter pieces over the years, but people who litter probably aren’t reading them. Most likely, the only things that will change their habits are a big fine and a court date.
With more serious crimes claiming police attention, litter wouldn’t seem much of a priority. But the trash creates a climate of disorder that can’t help but embolden wrongdoers.
In the meantime, I’ve just signed up to volunteer for a litter pick-up day in my neighborhood. That won’t really solve the problem if people continue to litter, but maybe the first step is reminding ourselves what a clean street looks like.