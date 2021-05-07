Pandemics are messy things, and it will be hard to know the date and time when the crisis of COVID-19 has been firmly put to bed. But a page turned for me at 11:43 a.m. April 8. That’s when I drove away after getting my final dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The record is exact because, like everyone else, I was asked to wait 15 minutes after my shot to make sure there was no bad reaction. On a small slip of paper was written the time when I could leave — liberated, presumably, from the threat this virus has brought.
I had gotten my first dose of vaccine on March 9, which was one year, to the day, after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana. The speed of that progress shows what can happen when people from many walks of life in business and government work together toward a shared goal.
The pandemic revealed painful divisions here and elsewhere, but it also showed how strong and resourceful we can be when the times demand it. That knowledge has, amid all the fear and distrust, been the consoling gift of a global tragedy.
All of this came to mind as I sat in the parking lot of a drive-thru vaccination clinic near my neighborhood and waited my assigned 15 minutes to leave. In an age of fast food and instant communication, I’ve lost the habit of waiting for anything. My thoughts quickly turned to what I might do to fill the time.
There were emails to answer on my smartphone, and I’d brought a book to read. The car radio offered its usual supply of news, most of it bad. But it seemed right, somehow, to spend those 15 minutes doing nothing at all — at least nothing that could be easily summarized in an executive schedule or ledger book.
What I did, mostly, was think about the journey of this past year. It has left me and my loved ones intact, an outcome I’m compelled to honor with gratitude.
I’m grateful that my case of COVID-19 last November was mild, enabling me to quickly recover. I feel lucky that other family members remained healthy.
And I’m thankful for the many health care workers, including my neighbors, who worked so hard to relieve the misery.
That agony has taken many forms, including the deaths of those I know and the ravaging of businesses in my neighborhood.
Such suffering, I know, isn’t over. I’ve learned of a family in my circle recently sickened by the virus, which sent two in the household to the hospital.
The quiet of the parking lot at the drive-thru clinic made it a good place to think. It was too quiet, in fact. Not enough people are showing up at these events to get vaccinated. That can only delay the day when we put this behind us.