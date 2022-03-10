In my work as a journalist, I’ve interviewed thousands of people over the years, learning a small truth along the way. What I’ve discovered is that if you let people speak without interruption and a minimum of questions, they usually reveal their priorities in what they choose to talk about.
Financial climbers tend to monologue about the size of their cars or the square footage of their homes. Politicians typically bend your ear about the next election. Quite a few parents I’ve encountered speak loudest and longest about their kids.
In every exchange I had over several decades with David Floyd, who died last month at 65, he talked almost exclusively about the future. Our most recent series of emails involved an international symposium next month in St. Francisville about the life and work of the bird artist John James Audubon. Floyd championed the symposium as a way to promote Audubon’s special connection with Louisiana. He had asked me to get involved because of a book I’d written a few years back about Audubon’s Louisiana period.
While Christmas shopping last year, I was shocked after I bumped into a friend who told me that Floyd had been gravely ill with cancer. He’d dropped no hint of his sickness as he briefed me about the symposium.
In an age when all of us are encouraged to publicly vent about our hardships, Floyd’s reticence with me about his health challenges was striking. There was an obvious measure of nobility in that kind of restraint, but I think something else informed his attitude. Even in the most trying chapter of his life, Floyd was simply more interested in what happened next.
His persistent eye on the future might have seemed surprising because of his jobs, which were grounded in evoking the past. He was known across Louisiana and beyond for his work in historic preservation and interpretation, with stints managing several historic sites in various regions. Floyd spent most of his career overseeing the LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge.
He saw no contradiction in being both a history professional and a futurist. Floyd’s study of the past had convinced him that the future always belongs to visionaries. He often cited the Rural Life Museum, which sits on 440 acres donated by the Burden family, as a case in point. When the museum, gardens and horticultural research center were proposed many years ago, few could see the need for such an ambitious sanctuary in a part of the city that was then largely undeveloped. Subsequent growth has since placed a premium on the green space the museum and grounds now offer to visitors.
Floyd’s sense of possibility was infectious as he charted the museum’s development. I’ve been thinking about him a lot in a month defined by dark headlines. He would, even and especially in bad times, want us to keep looking ahead.