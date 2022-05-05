Now that my wife and I are empty-nesters, we’ve been thinking about the best way to use a house that’s now home to just a family of two. As part of the plan, our friend Claire, who’s good at this kind of thing, came over and rearranged the living room furniture.
The biggest change is that our two big armchairs are now perfectly placed for a look out our windows. After two years of pandemic, a time of drawing inward and circling the wagons against threats beyond the doorstep, more of us are greeting life with an open face. Those armchairs, repurposed as front-row seats to the neighborhood, seem to chime with my desire to reconnect.
What I see out our windows these days is, by the dry accounting of the news cycle, perhaps not worth a big headline.
The sidewalk across the street, easily visible from my living room perch, offers its usual promenade. Dogs on leashes sniff the rich bouquet of every greening lawn, and mothers and fathers try to keep pace with their youngsters in the limitless marathon of parenthood. Older neighbors trod by more slowly, savoring the season like groundhogs liberated from their burrows.
The light this time of year is ideal for seeing what there is to see. Spring light, as I’ve noted before, is the best light of all — sharp enough to throw everything into bright detail, but without the blinding glare of summer.
This gift of the season has been a special comfort for me now because we’ve been grieving the loss of my wife’s brother-in-law, who died at 60 last month after a brief illness. “We’ll hold all of you and your family in the light,” a Quaker friend told me, using a term of faith that can resonate regardless of one’s religious beliefs.
Each year, I’m drawn to the immersive quality of spring light — how it can seem something not merely to look through, but a brilliance in which we ourselves are suspended. Illuminated in this way, even the smallest life can feel worthy of attention.
I understand that such a sentiment can be hard to square with the continuing bleakness of current events. War abroad, crime waves and partisan strife at home don’t point to a place where the mere individual has a sense of significance.
Even so, I find myself thinking of my friend Phyllis Theroux, whose life has been buffeted by the tides of history that touch us all.
In “The Journal Keeper,” her 2010 memoir, Theroux distills what she’s learned to a simple precept. “Lean toward the light,” she tells readers in the final sentence of her book.
Maybe the cause of a life well-lived is as simple and as complicated as that. Which is why, even or perhaps especially in this troubled spring, embracing the view out the window can feel like a small act of resolve.
