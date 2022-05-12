When I was introduced to my wife’s family some three decades ago, her brother-in-law, Mark Martin, was one of the first relatives I met. I was then looking toward marriage, a mortgage and parenthood, prospects that could seem sobering. Mark, already a newlywed, showed me that a committed life could also be a joyful one. No one laughed more than Mark did, and his sense of fun was contagious.
Mark died last month at 60 from a rare lung condition. Such deep loss often nudges us to consider what a good life should be. Maybe the essential lesson is that any life of meaning has to be about something larger than yourself.
It’s a basic truth that Mark took to heart. As a young man, he worked at a full-service filling station, where every customer was approached with the same greeting: “How can I help you today?” Throughout his life, that simple question was Mark’s guiding star.
Mark had a genius for helping. After serving in the Navy, he had a long career in state government, leading rehabilitation services that helped thousands of disabled people get back on their feet. He was a helper away from the office, too. My last connection with Mark before his illness was when he helped us move some furniture.
Mark’s reflexive willingness to help sometimes led to high comedy. He once quickly agreed to film a family wedding although he knew nothing about videography. Minutes before the ceremony, sensing that he was in over his head, Mark beckoned me to the camcorder for technical support. Since I was equally incompetent, our matrimonial video became a legend of experimental cinema, featuring wide sweeps of the church ceiling and scenes so jumpy that viewers got motion sickness.
The story of that cinematic disaster was one of many Mark often shared over the years, his comic delivery the centerpiece of family gatherings. Our kids got sullen when he wasn’t able to attend family get-togethers. As if reading from a shared script, they’d say the same thing: “It’s not the same without Uncle Mark.”
These past few weeks, we’ve faced the deeper absence of Mark’s loss, consoled by the thought that quiet can have its uses, too. Despite his gift for gab, Mark told me once that the best part of his deer hunting came in the wordless winter moments in the woods. The silence, he said, was a space where he could find himself.
That kind of restraint was something Mark had to work at, but the expressive side of his spirituality was a natural gift. At his funeral service, I found myself thinking of a scriptural verse that could have been Mark’s creed: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord.”
Ruwa, a Hebrew word for noise, can be a kind of applause, which is probably the best response we can give to Mark’s wonderful life. It deserves a standing ovation.
