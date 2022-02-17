I was reading the newspaper the other morning when a small, bright something caught the corner of my eye. What had drawn my attention was the first bloom of the year on our mayhaw tree some yards away.
Or, so I thought. From that distance, it was hard to know for sure. Maybe the thin, white gleam I was seeing on a middle branch was just a trick of light from the rising sun. There was nothing left to do but go outside for a closer look.
From a better vantage near the trunk, I spotted the single flower above my head. The limb was too high for me to grasp much detail, so I fetched a step stool from the house. That’s how, three feet off the ground, I was able to take in the little bloom in all its modest glory.
As flowers go, a mayhaw blossom isn’t much of a dazzler. The bloom is about the size and color of a Communion wafer, and the only real flourishes are the little purple anthers, which is what botanists call the part of the stamen that contains the pollen. Mayhaws are better known for their red fruit, much prized in Louisiana because it can be made into a tart jelly.
Our mayhaw, a gift from my oldest sister, has yet to bear fruit, though we’ve had it a number of years now. Maybe I need to fertilize it a bit more, and I’ve also thought that it might be too shaded by the towering sycamore a few feet away.
But those questions weren’t top of mind as I raised myself to get the best view of the mayhaw’s first flower. It seemed nourishing enough to stand in the presence of this small but hopeful banner of a new season.
I’m sure that I looked odd to the passersby as I perched on the highest rung of our kitchen stool to ponder five tiny petals on an otherwise bare tree. But one of the great liberations of being a certain age is that you don’t worry too much about what the neighbors think. My hope is that age is also nudging me to think a little more about the small things that bring fulfillment.
What seems most satisfying to me right now are the parts of my life that point to a new chapter, a turning of the page. After two years of pandemic and its other assorted woes, the world can seem stuck these days, captive to worry. Yet the seasons endure, and the slow greening of the year gives me hope that even in dark times, the human condition bends toward progress.
Meanwhile, our mayhaw continues its quiet work of renewal. Each day, I spot a few more blooms, their arrival like multiplying stars in a dusk sky. They herald spring as a universe of possibility, widening as far as the eye can see.