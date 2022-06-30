Among the books on my summer reading list is Pamela Paul’s “100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet,” in which Paul considers the many ways that online culture has changed how we live. Among the casualties of social media, says Paul, is the appeal of the class reunion. In a world where we can instantly catch up with former classmates online, she argues, what’s the point of physically assembling to toast our alma mater?
“Now that we’ve viewed all these photos and videos, the urge to go to the next reunion to find out what the hell Jen or Dave has been up to all these years no longer holds the same sense of urgency,” Paul tells readers. “There is little to discover or pretend to discover, even as you go through the awkward tango of asking someone you haven’t spoken to in twenty-five years what they’re up to these days.”
But as a proud alum of the Ponchatoula High Class of 1982, which recently gathered for its 40th-anniversary reunion, I’ll respectfully disagree with Paul, a New York Times columnist I greatly admire. Even in an age when we can point and click our way down memory lane any hour of the year, there’s simply no substitute for seeing old classmates in person.
My fellow alum, Dayna Bennett O’Neill, relied heavily on Facebook to tirelessly plan and promote our latest get-together. Given all the online reminiscences that prompted over the past few months, I also wondered what would be left to say once the Class of 1982 reconvened.
Plenty, as it turned out. Social media, whatever its virtues, tends to unfold in bold lines, and what often gets lost is the kind of nuance that’s possible only when we’re able to chat with cherished people in person. A high point of my reunion was reconnecting with Glen Ernst and Wiley Thibodeaux, my earliest childhood friends. We swapped memories so particular that they’d interest no one else, which is why they’ll probably never end up as a tweet or Facebook post. That’s the beauty of real friendship, I suppose — that it yields the kinds of experiences held only by a handful of people for the rest of their lives.
With other classmates, I had meaningful if not always cheerful conversations about recent challenges. One friend discussed the pain of caring for a mother in decline, and another confided the agony he felt over the scourge of addiction that shadowed an extended relative. These aren’t the sorts of exchanges that incline themselves to the happy-talk sensibility of Facebook, but we’d all be lost if we couldn’t discuss the sharper edges of what we call real life.
And after two years of social distancing, the simple joy of physical gatherings is something I’m learning to savor.
Here’s to the Class of 1982. I’ll see you online until the next reunion, which should also be a blast.
