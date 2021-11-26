I’ve shared here before the story of how my grandfather’s enthusiasm for gardening once caused a minor family scandal, but a recent note from a reader had me thinking about it again.
In the early days of their courtship, my father brought my mother back home after a date — where they discovered, much to her shame, that my grandfather was outside wearing only his T-shirt and boxer shorts. A normally modest man, he had quickly entered the yard in a state of undress so that he wouldn’t miss the first blossom of his night-blooming cereus.
About this odd little plant, you might already know. It does, indeed, open its flowers after dark — quite often, for only one night a year. Because its spectacle is so short-lived, the cereus tends to attract onlookers anxious to catch its singular performance, much like stargazers tracing a comet across the black midnight sky.
For my grandfather, I think, the cereus was an antidote to cynicism. As a police officer, he was often obliged to see people at their worst. The cereus, unfolding like an extended hand, pointed to a world still shaped by beauty.
All of this came to mind last month when Ben Johnson, a Baton Rouge gardener, emailed to let me know that his cereus plants were about to bloom for the year. The newspaper had covered his bloom show last year, and Johnson thought someone might like to know that his cereuses were poised again for their annual performance.
The night-blooming cereuses did, indeed, open on cue last month at Johnson’s house, so I’ll pass along that good news in this season devoted to tidings of joy.
Maybe, when the headlines are especially dark, the solace of such miracles can be one thing to keep us going. Johnson’s email returned me to the bookshelf for “Tell About Night Flowers,” a collection of Eudora Welty’s gardening letters from the 1940s.
Back then, Welty was emerging in her native Jackson, Mississippi as one of our great Southern writers. Though World War II cast a pall on her days, she found her neighborhood’s night-blooming cereuses a bright spot. Welty and a group of friends formed the Night-Blooming Cereus Club, which informally gathered to watch the cereus plants in her small part of the world blossom. Their tongue-in-cheek motto was, “Don’t take it cereus. Life’s too mysterious.”
“A night-blooming cereus opened down the street and had three flowers,” Welty wrote to a friend in 1943. “We went to see it and looked at it with matches.”
I’ll close with something I just came across from writer Kathryn Schulz: “The world is abundant even in bad times; it is lush with interestingness, and always, somewhere, offering up consolation or beauty or humor or happiness, or at least the hope of future happiness.”
The night-blooming cereus, answering the autumn dark with its open bloom, tells us this is so.