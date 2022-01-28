I’ve had much to think about since last month’s column on my New Year’s resolutions to be more civically engaged, including a pledge I made to myself to do more volunteer work. A number of volunteers wrote me to say how much that work has meant for them, and their comments provided a lot of food for thought.
I had mentioned that a few repairs we’d made on our home last year nudged me to think about the broader and deeper work of keeping my neighborhood and community in good repair, too. Maybe that’s something more of us are considering amid headlines that point to how broken the world is in many places.
Reader Lee Blotner thought it worth noting that the ideal of civic repair goes back ages, perhaps suggesting that the world has always been a messy thing that needs our attention.
“As a Jew, one of our most important credos is ‘tikkun olam,’ which simply means ‘repairing the world,’” Blotner told me. It’s an ideal that’s inspired much good in Blotner’s home community in the New Orleans area. “Behind the scenes, the Jews of New Orleans and Metairie have contributed thousands of dollars to many humanitarian causes,” Blotner added. “I feel it’s important to support these local civic organizations so that others may have them to enjoy.”
Robert Downing, a former judge in Baton Rouge, wrote to tell me how much meaning he’s found as a volunteer reading mentor.
“You let a child in public school read to you for 30 minutes to an hour once a week,” he told me. “I had one go from below reading level to Principal’s List in one semester. It doesn’t always happen that way, but it keeps you going.”
Downing’s volunteer work is informed by his knowledge of the court system.
“We try to correct criminals as adults when we need to be working on the little kids,” he noted. “Each Christmas, I see people giving toys to poor children. They don’t grow up to be criminals because they didn’t have enough toys. They grow up to be criminals because they didn’t have enough books.”
Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, a gifted photographer and artist, dropped me a line to stress how important the arts can be in making a community whole. It’s a big reason why she makes a 75-mile round trip to the nonprofit Art Guild of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. In supporting local artists, the guild has helped bring beauty to people’s lives — something we obviously need now more than ever.
This promises to be a year when the state of government and politics will dominate public discussions. That’s an important conversation, but these emails reminded me that beyond the embattled halls of power, people at the grassroots level are doing much good to heal and sustain the places where we live.
I will, I know, have to do my part, too.