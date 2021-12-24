This year, my wife and I spent some time and money on several home improvement projects, decisions we’re happy we made. With age, though, I’m slowly learning that any home is only as good as its surrounding community.
Which is why, for the second year in a row, I find myself making New Year’s resolutions aimed at civic engagement. As I mentioned in a column last December, the 2020 lockdowns had prompted me to think more often about what I could do to make a difference where I live.
Our son had come home from his closed college campus to continue his studies online. We gathered as a family to watch the news each night, which underlined for us how broken many things were. Having our son with us while the grim stories unfolded, I was moved to wonder how I might help leave a better world for him and our daughter.
“I’m just one person, and I can’t hope to fix everything, or even most things,” I told readers back then. “But at the root of all cynicism is the thought that because you can’t do everything, then you shouldn’t do anything. The whole idea of New Year’s resolutions is that small changes, embraced individually, can advance broader good.”
To make the best impact, I focused my resolutions for 2021 on local needs.
I challenged myself to support at least one additional arts agency, since museums, music and theater can be places where all kinds of people find common ground. I also resolved to subscribe to at least one more newspaper or magazine, since reliable journalism needs that kind of support. I resolved to volunteer with at least one nonprofit, too. And I promised myself that I’d double down on efforts to support local retailers, the lifeblood of any community.
One of the benefits of making your New Year’s resolutions public is that like-minded people step forward to help you follow through. I heard from numerous local volunteers with suggestions about area nonprofits that could use my help. It was gratifying, in a season of our national life so often lamented as dysfunctional, to connect with so many people who are doing good — and truly enjoying their involvement. Their examples humbled me.
Now that another year is falling from the calendar, I’ve been humbled, too, in reflecting on how well I’ve done in making last December’s New Year’s resolutions a reality.
I did make room in our family budget to support one more arts agency, and I added some newspaper and magazine subscriptions to my list. I made a modest contribution to support state nature preserves, and I’m happy with my choices in patronizing local businesses.
I fell short of my goal, though, to offer my personal time as a volunteer. I know of an agency down the street that might need my help. This week, I’ll give them a call.