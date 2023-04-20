The 2023 Delta Mouth Literary Festival will kick off on Friday, April 21, and run through the weekend.
The festival, sponsored by the LSU Creative Writing program, will run 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, in the LSU Design Building Auditorium; noon-2 p.m. Saturday in the LSU Coastal Ecosystem Design Studio, 100 River Road; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for River Studies, 100 Terrace Ave.; and noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Red Stick Reads, 541 S. Eugene St.
Featured speakers include author Ana Reyes, performance artist and musician Taylor Scott and poet Alison Pelegrin, among others.
Admission is free.
For a full lineup of speakers, visit deltamouth.com.