“Who are you wearing?” is a question usually reserved for celebrities on the red carpet. These days, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey gets the query.
The answer is often Queen of Sparkles, led by Jaime Glas, a Baton Rouge-based fashion designer.
Over the last two basketball seasons, Mulkey has worn glitzy, glam sparkles with confidence and in direct opposition to her no-nonsense personality. Offering two explanations for her sartorial choices — she likes to dress well, always has, and "In Louisiana, we like sparkles."
The Mulkey fashion craze started with a sequin butterfly blazer from Queen of Sparkles.
“Queen of Sparkles is the one that started all of it,” said Jennifer Roberts, director of LSU women’s basketball player personnel and influence. Part of Roberts' work is focused on helping players make informed decisions on NIL opportunities and enhancing their personal brand. She includes boosting Mulkey's brand in the mix.
Roberts picked up the Queen of Sparkles white sequined butterfly blazer in 2021 from Rodéo Boutique, on Highland Road in Baton Rouge, for Mulkey to wear. The white sequined butterfly blazer was from an earlier Queen of Sparkles collection and is, for the most part, sold out. The pink version of the sequined butterfly blazer, available now, retails for $264.
Mulkey donated the white sequined blazer and it was sold at auction for more than $5,000. Additionally, she gave the pink version to a fan after wearing it to coach the Tigers against Ole Miss earlier this season.
Glas, the queen behind the sparkles, had no idea Roberts purchased the blazer for Mulkey. After the outfit went viral online, and Mike the Tiger, the LSU mascot, had one made to fit him, Glas reached out to Mulkey to see if she could provide more clothes.
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is known for her colorful glitter blazers and precariously high heels on the sidelines.
Like fans have joined the Mulkey mania basketball bandwagon, interest in her fashion choices has skyrocketed — with ESPN announcers having a field day discussing Mulkey's game-day wardrobe choices and fans eager to see what the coach wears next.
"The LSU fan base, they love it. It's the culture here — big, loud, fun, happy, all the things," Roberts said. "They do everything big. … I can't tell you how many times I've heard, 'We come to the games to see what Kim's going to wear.'"
Glas has come along for the ride.
“This year, now that I knew she wore a lot last year, I've definitely designed things in mind for her,” Glas said. “There’s one thing that she might be wearing to the game Friday (at the Final Four against Virginia Tech in Dallas) that’s specifically for her.”
These days, other Louisiana designers are competing for Mulkey to wear their clothes, including the internet-breaking flashy pink feathered and multi-colored print blazer by Neubyrne that Mulkey wore to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Utah on March 24 in Greenville, South Carolina.
"That was a huge statement piece," said Roberts, adding that Mulkey's hair and makeup artist, Morgan Honore LeBlanc, ultimately convinced the coach to wear the Neubyrne feathered blazer, called The Blake Blazer (named after Blake Lively).
Despite the sparkles, it's about basketball
Mulkey's ability to pull off the flamboyant fashions is aided by a figure that hasn't changed in 30 years and earning the credibility to wear whatever the Basketball Hall of Famer/Olympic gold medalist wants.
"Whatever (Mulkey) wears, she pulls it off," Roberts said. "That jacket, she pulls it off. She wears it with confidence — just the way she coaches. When she walks out of that tunnel, you know it's a roar."
While some people make noise about Mulkey's fashion choices being a distraction, for Mulkey, it's all about basketball.
"Basketball is the most important part — much more important than what I wear," Mulkey said. "Yes, my outfits are a little bit more sparkly, but I want to talk about the product on the floor — basketball."
Roberts said the team fully supports Mulkey's fashion choices.
"The girls love to see what Kim is wearing. You should have heard them on the bus when she walked out (in the Neubyrne jacket)," Roberts said.
About the Queen of Sparkles
Glas graduated from LSU with a degree in international trade and finance and petroleum engineering with a minor in Chinese culture and commerce. Though, despite her engineering background, Queen of Sparkles has been her nickname and Instagram handle since 2013.
After graduation in 2012, she moved to Houston, where she worked as an engineer for Chevron. During that time, she was going to rigs and off-site visits in bulky, stiff men’s jumpsuits.
“Back in 2012, they didn’t have (industrial jumpsuits) for women,” Glas said. “You just wore the men’s size small.”
The work jumpsuits never quite fit Glas properly, so she decided to make her own.
After her boss approved her custom suit, other women started to notice and wanted to purchase one. In 2018, she left her engineering job and developed her first company, HauteWork, a flame-resistant clothing company for women. The next year, National Safety Apparel acquired HauteWork from Glas.
Between 2018 and 2020, Glas started testing “normal” clothing products with an emphasis on bright, fun pieces — not just flame-resistant suits. She co-founded Sparkle City with Margo Sanders Cory in Louisiana. Sparkle City sold glittery game-day attire and masks during the pandemic.
After Glas and Cory couldn’t agree on a future plan after the initial months of COVID-19, Glas decided to separate and create Queen of Sparkles. As often happens when business co-founders go their separate ways, Glas and Cory ended up in a legal battle of the sparkles, which was settled in 2021 when Cory bought out Glas' portion of their inventory and her half of the company.
“That whole process was really hard on me personally," Glas said. "But to see, now, where we’ve come, I never thought I'd be here."
Glas said that the creation and success of Sparkle City proved that there was a market for these bold and unique clothing pieces.
Now Queen of Sparkles, which has 101K followers on Instagram, supplies clothes in 1,200 stores across 25 states in the country. Sparkle City has 22K Instagram followers and still focuses on game-day and holiday fashions.
Glas says that clothes have always been the most important thing to her, with her outfits serving as suits of armor to the world. Aside from the success she’s garnered in two years with Queen of Sparkles, Glas says this unexpected opportunity with Mulkey has been a game-changer.
“She represents, to me, hard work and determination — and that’s really what this is about,” Glas said.
Like the progress and success the LSU women's basketball team has found in the last two years under Mulkey's leadership, Glas credits much of her success to her team's hard work in the same time period.
Bringing your A-game
Neubyrne's creative director and founder, Martha Gottwald, now based in New York City and Baton Rouge, used her hometown roots to connect with Mulkey through mutual friends. In true Louisiana fashion, LeBlanc played a role in connecting Neubyrne with Mulkey, as she and Gottwald's brother were in the same class at St. Aloysius Catholic School.
Gottwald said that LeBlanc spotted the Blake Blazer in Gottwald's studio at her house in Baton Rouge. When LeBlanc showed it to Roberts, the pair were determined to get Mulkey to wear the over-the-top jacket of rare plumage. Roberts stands by the fashion statement.
“The idea of getting dressed up, bringing your A-game, if you’re competing, why wouldn’t you dress to the nines like that?” Gottwald said. “I love that (Mulkey) does that. I love that she’s bringing that to basketball, being a woman coaching a sports team and also being involved in fashion.”
Despite what people have to say about the flashy clothes, Gottwald said that there’s no argument that Mulkey is laser-focused on the game — and winning it, for that matter.
“She’s a force to be reckoned with,” Gottwald said, “and I think it comes through in the clothing that she wears.”
LSU is in the Final Four for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. Kim Mulkey is the third woman to lead multiple teams to the Final Four…