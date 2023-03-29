“Who are you wearing?” is a question usually reserved for celebrities on the red carpet. These days, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey gets the query.

The answer is often Queen of Sparkles, led by Jaime Glas, a Baton Rouge-based fashion designer.

Over the last two basketball seasons, Mulkey has worn glitzy, glam sparkles with confidence and in direct opposition to her no-nonsense personality. Offering two explanations for her sartorial choices — she likes to dress well, always has, and "In Louisiana, we like sparkles."

The Mulkey fashion craze started with a sequin butterfly blazer from Queen of Sparkles.

“Queen of Sparkles is the one that started all of it,” said Jennifer Roberts, director of LSU women’s basketball player personnel and influence. Part of Roberts' work is focused on helping players make informed decisions on NIL opportunities and enhancing their personal brand. She includes boosting Mulkey's brand in the mix.

Roberts picked up the Queen of Sparkles white sequined butterfly blazer in 2021 from Rodéo Boutique, on Highland Road in Baton Rouge, for Mulkey to wear. The white sequined butterfly blazer was from an earlier Queen of Sparkles collection and is, for the most part, sold out. The pink version of the sequined butterfly blazer, available now, retails for $264.

Mulkey donated the white sequined blazer and it was sold at auction for more than $5,000. Additionally, she gave the pink version to a fan after wearing it to coach the Tigers against Ole Miss earlier this season.