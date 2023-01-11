Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street.
"I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
Dardenne, who serves as commissioner of administration for Gov. John Bel Edwards, has lived in Baton Rouge all of his life.
We both ordered the pot roast plate lunch that came with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a cornbread muffin. It was home cooking.
Coincidentally, Zeeland Street owner Stephanie Phares later told me that in Dardenne's mother's later years, she often wanted the roast beef plate. Phares walked it down the street and delivered it to her.
Dardenne's deep roots in the neighborhood are clear. He went to Walnut Hills Elementary, Westdale Junior High, Baton Rouge High and then LSU. He is Baton Rouge through and through. He said he flirted with going to Washington, D.C., when he was younger, and he likes traveling, but Baton Rouge is where he belongs.
"Baton Rouge is an amalgamation of everything Louisiana," he said. "Not Cajun, not completely Catholic, not New Orleans."
Dardenne was elected to the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council, the Louisiana state senate, secretary of state and lieutenant governor.
His leadership potential was clear from a young age — and there's proof. He was appointed president of his kindergarten class. He was president of the student body at Baton Rouge High, president of Sigma Chi Fraternity at LSU and of the student body at LSU, all of which worked together to solidify his interest in politics.
He lost two races — his first and last.
"I've always understood that you'll have a red button and a green button," he said. "Half will like you and half won't."
He credits his "loving and supporting" parents for much of his success. His dad was a clerk in the mechanical engineering department at Exxon.
"He had a track scholarship to LSU but had to decline it to work to support his family," Dardenne said.
His father got extra jobs to help support his own family, including working as an usher and ticket taker at LSU events. Young Dardenne accompanied him, and in doing so, became a huge LSU fan. He has since become an avid collector of LSU and Louisiana sports memorabilia.
His mother was a homemaker.
"In many respects, she had so many leadership qualities," Dardenne said. "She once ran for school board unsuccessfully, but that race taught me a lot and sparked my own interest."
He developed the presentation, "Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi or Any Place Else," in 2005 and has been perfecting it ever since after years of learning and collecting information about the state he loves so. Louisiana Public Broadcasting worked with Dardenne and his son to make the two-part, four-hour television special.
His favorite song is, appropriately enough, "Louisiana 1927."
He says he's done with running for office and that his wife, Cathy, says he's done with running for office.
"People often believe the worst," he said. "There's going to have to be a resurgence of reasonableness in politics. The public is going to have to decide they want people who aren't one extreme or the other to make democracy work. You've got to have that healthy debate, but what we've seen in the last decade is very disheartening."
Dardenne says part of his decision, as a Republican, to work in Edwards' Democratic administration was an effort to move the idea of working together forward.
"Endorsing John Bel and going to work in his administration was the right thing to do," Dardenne said. "I have to practice what I preach — and the decision wound up being successful. I've always been impressed with John Bel. He's the kind of guy Democrats should be embracing."
At 68, Dardenne still exercises often. He was offered a walk-on spot on the LSU basketball team his freshman year. He doesn't regret his decision not to play but still wonders what would have happened if he had given it a go.
He and Cathy are parents of two grown sons. They also have a three-legged rescue dog named Buddy, adopted from Companion Animal Alliance where Cathy is the board chair.
Dardenne's younger brother, Richard, who passed away in 2018, was a track and basketball coach.
These days the Dardenne family takes annual family trips and includes Richard's family in the fun. Dardenne says, despite all of the offices he has been elected to, he says the best titles he has earned have been "Dad" and "Coach."