Farm to Menu
Reservations are open for the first Farm to Menu BREADA Benefit Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Celebrate BREADA and the Red Stick Farmers Market with a four-course meal featuring the products from seven different local farmers within 100 miles of Eliza's back door. Each course will be paired with wine. Hear from BREADA and the farmers themselves about the important work they do in the community and how the chef created each dish using local ingredients.
The cost is $140. The dinner is all-inclusive and all proceeds benefit BREADA.
To reserve your spot, email mandy@elizabatonrouge.com.
Red Magnolia dinner theater
Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s dinner theater fundraiser, "The Twelve Days of Christmas," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Jubans Restaurant & Bar, 3739 Perkins Road. Tickets are $100 and include a three-course meal and the play. The story follows Mary, a woman whose life falls apart after seeing her fiancé kiss another woman on TV. Visit redmagnoliatheatrecompany.ticketspice.com/the-12-dates-of-christmas-a-comedy-by-gina-hoben.
Christmas charcuterie class
Sign up now for the Christmas Charcuterie Board Class at 11 a.m. Sunday at Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13460 Coursey Blvd.
With the holidays coming up, it's time to make festive boards that will impress your guests. Cost is $90. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.lemercantiledelouisiane.com and searching for Charcuterie Class.
Switchback Ridge Wine Dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Switchback Ridge Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The five-course dinner and dessert will be paired with Switchback Ridge's handcrafted estate grown cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petite sirah sourced exclusively from the Peterson Family Vineyard in Calistoga, Napa Valley.
Tickets are $125 by visiting sevn.ly/xh1sy8yj.
Christmas pop-up
The Christmas Pop-Up returns at 6 p.m. Thursday for the holidays at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd.
Opening night will not only include Jolie Pearl's menu of holiday drinks but a possible appearance by Santa. Jolie Pearl also is booking for holiday gatherings by emailing manager@joliepearloysterbar.com.
For more information, call (225) 615-7172 or visit joliepearloysterbar.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Make plans now to attend Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at The Yard Milkshake Bar, 18303 Perkins Road.
Take pictures with Santa and enjoy a sweet breakfast treat of breakfast waffle sundaes that combine a warm waffle with ice cream of your choice, whipped cream and up to two drizzles. Other toppings can be added at an additional charge.
Photos with Santa will be $10.
For more information, call (225) 427-0620 or visit theyardmilkshakebar.com.