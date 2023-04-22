National championships are great, but how about a world championship?
It’s your turn to hop off the bench and help Baton Rouge achieve the top prize in an international competition, the City Nature Challenge. No prior skills are required; you only need a cellphone, a free app and a trip outside.
Baton Rouge is already a leader in the City Nature Challenge. Last year was only the second year that the Baton Rouge region participated in the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge City Nature Challenge, and more than 15,100 observations were made of the area's incredible biodiversity. Those entries placed the Baton Rouge region 14th in the U.S. and 27th in the world.
“This year we are ready to build upon the success and beat our neighbors in Texas,” said Amber King, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge City Nature chairman.
The City Nature Challenge is a four-day international competition that starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday. People of all ages are encouraged to participate and the collective scientific efforts from participants around the world will be tallied, with results announced on Monday, May 8.
Taking part is easy:
- Find wildlife. It could be a bird, insect, plant or any other organism (only wild ones, please — no pets or landscape plants for science).
- Take a couple of photos of it.
- Share! Upload your photos as an observation at iNaturalist.org or in the free iNaturalist app and it will be automatically added to the contest project.
You can participate at any time during the four days and for as long as you'd like. Nature is everywhere, and this is a great opportunity to go on a neighborhood walk with the family, visit a park or conservation area, observe wild birds at the bird feeder, look under pots and leaves in the yard or visit a nearby creek.
iNaturalist observations made in the following 12 parishes during the four-day CNC will automatically count toward the Baton Rouge Region’s contest project: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
If you’d like to join a group or two from now through the contest weekend, visit www.brnaturechallenge.org for a list of events led by LMNGBR volunteer “coaches” who can help train and motivate you to make those observations. Check the site frequently for daily updates.
La Paz, Bolivia, was the overall worldwide winner in 2022. The global organizers of the City Nature Challenge are the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
The City Nature Challenge is a community effort and local organizations that have helped promote and participate in the contest include Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Baton Rouge Mycological Society, BREC, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Coastal Plains Outdoor School, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Gulf South Mycological Society, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.), Louisiana Master Gardeners of East Baton Rouge and the Felicianas, Louisiana Hiking Club, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana Photographic Society, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, LSU Birding Club, LSU Botany Club, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, LSU Museum of Natural Science, Port Hudson State Historic Site, Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Slowhike Company, West Baton Rouge Museum, Wild Birds Unlimited and Wild Ones Baton Rouge Chapter.
For further information, email brnaturechallenge@gmail.com
This information is presented by the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.