For many, dogs are part of the family. In Baton Rouge, various restaurants, bars and coffee shops not only invite pets to join the party, some establishments also offer water bowls and treats. Others have special menu items for furry friends.
April Fuentes, owner of an 8-and-a-half-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Jasper, says she plans her weeks and weekends based on which venues around town allow pets.
Some of her favorites are Boru Ramen, Zippy's, The Bulldog and Brickyard South. At Zippy's, Fuentes orders a fajita taco or a side of fajita meat for Jasper, and the staff caters to his diet — making sure that the spices and ingredients are dog-friendly.
She mentioned that most places require pets to be leashed, but as long as the pooches are good boys and girls, having the canine company is not only enjoyable but adds to the experience.
"I remember 10 years ago when there weren't that many outdoor spaces that allowed pets," she said. "I think there are more places than ever before."
La Divina Italian Cafe offers a refreshing puppy gelato so that dogs can enjoy a treat on the patio with their humans. Erik Le Fort, executive chef at the cafe, said that the heart-shaped gelato consists of low-fat yogurt, aged bananas, all-natural peanut butter and local honey.
"We do gelato for the humans, so we figured we have a patio, if (customers) want to bring their dogs to have some gelato with them, there you go," Le Fort said.
Different venues have also started to offer happy hours for pet owners and pet adoption events with Companion Animal Alliance.
Fuentes says that she takes her pup with her wherever she can.
"My life is full with work and friendships, but for this little puppy dog, I'm the only thing he has. So it's my job to keep his life full," she said. "Plus, nothing in the world will love you like a puppy dog. It's unconditional."
Looking for a place to take your pup? See more pet-friendly places in Baton Rouge.
- Andy's Frozen Custard, 606 W. Lee Drive, 18451 Highland Road
- Barracuda Taco Stand, 2504 Government St.
- Bistro Byronz, 515 Mouton St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
- Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos, 7673 Perkins Road
- Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery, 11950 Cloverland Ave.
- Boru Ramen, 1509 Government St.
- Brew Ha-Ha!, 711 Jefferson Highway
- Brickyard South Bar and Patio, 174 South Blvd.
- The Bulldog, 4385 Perkins Road
- Cheeba Hut, 411 Ben Hur Road
- Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave.
- City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway
- City Roots Coffee Bar, 1509 Government St.
- City Slice, 124 W. Chimes St.
- Cocha, 445 N. Sixth St.
- Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St.
- Frankie’s Dawg House, 2318 Cedardale Ave.
- French Truck Coffee, 2978 Government St.
- Gov't Taco, 5621 Government St.
- Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road
- Jasmines on the Bayou, 6010 Jones Creek Road
- La Divina Italian Café, 3535 Perkins Road
- Leola’s Café, 1857 Government St.
- LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane
- Magpie Cafe, 3205 Perkins Road
- Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St.
- Mid Tap, 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.
- Millennial Park, 3817 Florida Blvd.
- The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road
- Parish Pets, 548 S. Foster Drive
- Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St.
- Radio Bar, 3079 Government St.
- Red Zeppelin Pizza, 4395 Perkins Road
- Rêve Coffee Lab, 8211 Village Plaza Court
- The Shed BBQ, 7477 Burbank Drive
- The Smiling Dog, 4215 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.
- Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St.
- Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St.
- Unleaded BBQ, 3030 Perkins Road
- Willie's Restaurant & Bar, 11260 Coursey Blvd.
- Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road
Do you know of another dog-friend restaurant in Baton Rouge that's not listed here? Let us know. Email Lauren.Cheramie@theadvocate.com.