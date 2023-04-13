Toni Ourso looked toward the sky before saying yes.
Was she looking for Marvin Gros to make an appearance from somewhere in the clouds? No, but as symbolic as was her gesture, she knew without a doubt that he was up there.
Ourso also knew that she wanted to make him proud in her planning of Donaldsonville's Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church's 250th anniversary.
"Marvin passed away a couple of years ago, and he was always instrumental in doing the church preservation," Ourso said. "He was real big into the fundraisers that we did for our Catholic church, and it's really sad for him not to be here. So, when I was asked to be chairman of the celebration committee, I just looked up to the sky and I looked at Marvin and said, 'I got this with your help. I got this.' "
Gros died in 2020, a year before Ourso and her committee began planning the celebration, which should have happened in 2022, as the church was founded in 1772. That was only four years before John Hancock and crew signed the Declaration of Independence and Louisiana was still a territory run by Spain.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was still in play when anniversary planning began, the church's pastor, the Rev. Matthew C. Dupree, suggested a yearlong delay of the event out of caution.
With the world returning to some semblance of normal, the committee set its celebration date for Saturday, April 15, at the church, 716 Mississippi St. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a concert by the Lafourche Chorale, followed by Mass at 4 p.m. with the Most Rev. Michael Duca, Bishop of Baton Rouge.
After Mass, there will be a reception on the grounds with lots of food, along with sales of cookbooks filled with church members' recipes, and prints of paintings by late Louisiana artists George Rodrigue and Robert Rucker.
"They both had paintings that showed the church, so we're selling prints of those works," Ourso said. "We're saying that it's going to be like a big wedding reception."
Ephesians 5:22-33 says the church is the Bride of Christ, and the Ascension of Our Lord Church has been faithful to Jesus since its founding by order of King Charles III of Spain in 1772.
This isn't a reference to its church building, Dupree emphasizes.
"This is a celebration of the church congregation," he said. "It's about the people who make up the church."
The congregation stayed together, worshipped and grew as part of Spain, France and the Territory of Louisiana; during the Civil War; and as part of the United States of America.
According the church's history at donaldsonvillecatholics.com, a website that serves both the Ascension and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic churches, Acadians began to settle the area as early as 1768.
"Records indicated that the Spanish militia began construction on a small mission chapel for the settlement on September 10, 1770," the history states. "Thirty-four years before William Donaldson founded the city of Donaldsonville, Father Angelus Revillogodos, a Franciscan Capuchin Missionary priest, dedicated the church parish to the Ascension of Our Lord on August 15, 1772."
The church was named La Iglesia de la Ascension de Nostro Senor JesuCristo da Lafourche de los Chetimaches, which refers to the Chitimacha Indian tribe, which dwelled at the junction of the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche at Donaldsonville.
"The church building that we have now is actually our third building," Ourso said. "The church started out with a small wooden building."
That wooden structure was dismantled and replaced by the first official church building in 1819.
"Construction of the second larger church building was begun in 1843," the church history states. "This new church was completed at a total cost of $19,000."
Finally, the foundation was laid for the church's current building in 1875. The cornerstone was laid on June 24, 1876.
"Construction was slow for want of and waiting for imported materials and because of lacking funds, and was finally halted in 1883, eight years after it had begun," the church history states. "Conflicts between the church’s Board of Wardens and the Archbishop of New Orleans over control of church money and property further delayed its construction."
The church building's doors finally opened on March 31, 1896, after 21 years of construction and a cost of $80,000.
Pictorial stained glass windows were added later and are now 80 years old, while six triangular windows are more than 100 years old.
Ten weekly installments of a detailed church history by Louis LeBlanc and his son, David, have been published in the church's bulletin in the months leading up to the celebration.
"Everyone calls Louis LeBlanc 'Boo,' and he is known for giving tours of the church," Ourso said. "He's moved into an assisted living facility, but he's our historian."
Still, Dupree is correct in placing emphasis on the congregation in this celebration, because each member's story is part of that history.
Ourso, herself, adds to it when reminiscing about growing up in Ascension Church, getting married there and remembering Gros' work in the church's preservation and history.
"He had somebody design a picture of the church, and we are using that as an apron for people who are going to serve the food at the reception," she said. "The aprons were made by his wife. So that's a commemoration from me for Marvin, for him to be there in spirit. Marvin was a huge person in our parish."
She stopped talking for a moment as her voice broke.
"I hope I did him proud," she said.