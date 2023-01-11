king and queen.jpeg

Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. 

Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain.

thumbnail_image0.jpeg

Pictured from left are Jamison and Heather Dore, Percy and Bonnita Matsuda, Frank Joffrion, Brandon Katz, Tamiko Francis Garrison, Oscar Evans, Taylor Walker, Devyn Hambrick, Juanita Pearley and Sherman Verner, Dr. Arthur and Cindy Joffrion. Not pictured: Reagan and Irasema Katz, Paul “Louie” Viallon, VI, Christian Katz, Shae Castillo, Steven Castillo, Duke Jordan Theiler, Duchesses Ashleigh Evans, Ainslee Evans, Amanda Liotto, Reami Rogers, Marquee Corbin Rogers and Ayden Marie Riché.

Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and $300 for a table of 7. To purchase tickets, call (225) 445-1383. Proceeds from the ball will provide services that benefit the health and well-being of veterans.

Attendees can bring their own food and beverages or arrange for catering. For catering, call (225) 716-0121.

Music will be provided by Party at Joe's band.

