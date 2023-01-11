The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain.
Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and $300 for a table of 7. To purchase tickets, call (225) 445-1383. Proceeds from the ball will provide services that benefit the health and well-being of veterans.
Attendees can bring their own food and beverages or arrange for catering. For catering, call (225) 716-0121.
Music will be provided by Party at Joe's band.