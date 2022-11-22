Many have heard Emma Benoit's story and it's an important one.
The Ascension Parish woman uses the national platform of "Dr. Phil" on Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes of reaching even more teens and their families. Benoit wants to help others by sharing what she's learned since a suicide attempt at 16 left her paralyzed.
Benoit, now 22, will be one of several guests on the 60-minute mental health talk show hosted by psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw. Tuesday's episode, "Inside America’s Teen Mental Health Crisis," begins the discussion, while Benoit is one-on-one with McGraw on Wednesday for "A Teen's Near Fatal Decision."
"Emma was a varsity cheerleader, popular and beautiful, but because she was secretly suffering from anxiety and depression, no one around her knew she planning her suicide," according to a news release.
As Benoit continues her path toward walking again, she's already reaching out to her peers with "My Ascension," a documentary she created "to use her painful experience to help others find hope and shine light on the fact that over 20 young people die every day by suicide in the United States," the release also states.
In traveling the country with "My Ascension," Benoit speaks on:
- What she would say to another teenager/young adult who might be thinking about suicide;
- The first steps teenagers should take if they’re having any suicidal thoughts;
- And, about questions parents can ask their kids and tips on what to look for that might indicate there’s a problem.
"Dr. Phil" airs at 3 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2, and at 8 p.m. on WBTR, Channel 36, in the Baton Rouge area; at 4 p.m. on KLFY, Channel 10, in the Lafayette area; and at 4 p.m. on WWL, Channel 4, in the New Orleans area.
In 2021, suicide was the third leading cause of death among those ages 15-24.
If you are in crisis or know someone who is in struggling, here are some resources:
Call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline). You can also text or chat at 988. Trained counselors will listen, understand how your problems are affecting you, provide support, and connect you to resources, if necessary.
Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press "1." You do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. A caring, qualified responder will listen and help. Your call is free and confidential, and you decide how much information to share.
LGBTQ youth can call the Trevor Project at (866) 488-7386 or text "START" to 678-678. Trained counselors will listen without judgment. All of your conversations are confidential, and you can share as much or as little as you'd like.