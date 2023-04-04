The conveyor belt is crawling with crawfish in Tony's Seafood's workroom the week before Good Friday.
Some could cover the inside of an NBA basketball player's hand.
Exaggeration? Hardly.
Anyone who has taken out an order of crawfish at Tony's Seafood, 5215 Plank Road, will back up this statement. The market and deli are all about serving up the best.
Sometimes the best is also the biggest.
"We're all about quality," said Darren Pizzolato, store manager and grandson of Tony's founder, Tony Pizzolato.
Darren Pizzolato is the third generation to operate Tony's Seafood, which began in 1959 as a roadside operation.
Pizzolato tells the story of how his grandfather moved from Donaldsonville to Baton Rouge and started selling fruit along the roadside from his truck. He added shrimp to this mix and quickly realized that shrimp was his bestseller.
Tony Pizzolato then turned his roadside operation into a couple of fruit stands with one well-known store standing near McDonald's just past the Airline Highway crossing on Plank Road. The other was opened as Fruit Land next door to Delmont village and eventually morphed into what is now Tony's Seafood.
Tony Pizzolato had retired by the time the store became a full-time seafood operation, but he did witness its success before his death in 2020.
Keeping it in the family
In the meantime, Pizzolato's sons, Bill, Joey, Mike, Cliff and Tad, worked in the business, as well as his daughter, Ceily. Darren Pizzolato's dad, Bill, now runs the operation.
"My grandfather's measure of success was taking care of his family," Darren Pizzolato said. "If his family was taken care of, then he was successful."
An image of Tony Pizzolato standing in front of the earliest iteration of his business is painted on the wall above the beverage cooler on the store's deli side, which offers daily plate lunches.
The fried fish plate is the customer favorite, but seafood isn't the only choice in the lineup. Here, you can find vegetables, hamburgers, boudin and boudin balls, red beans and rice, steak and gravy, mashed potatoes and cobbler.
For those wanting to top off their meals with fresh fruit, apples and bananas are always available.
"My grandfather started out selling fruit, and he said to always keep fresh fruit in the store," Darren Pizzolato said.
Right now, though, the focus is on crawfish. Not only is it crawfish season but the Lenten season, when meat is a no-no on Fridays for Catholics and some other Christians.
Stepping up the crawfish game
So, they turn to seafood, and in Louisiana, that means crawfish. When Good Friday approaches, Tony's always steps up its crawfish game.
"Easter weekend is one of our biggest crawfish weekend of the year," Darren Pizzolato said. "I tell you, we, could go through 100,000 pounds of crawfish in two days. We're closed on Easter Sunday, so most everybody's picking up Saturday. We try to push a few of our customers to pick them up on Thursday and Friday if they can. It just kind of takes some of the pressure off of us, but most everybody wants it for Sunday, so they're picking up Saturday."
Tony's sources its crawfish from local suppliers, who deliver a new batch each morning. That's when the sorting begins.
"We're very picky on our quality," Darren Pizzolato said. "When I say our quality is good here, it's also good with our suppliers. We've been dealing with most of them for years and years, so they know the quality we're looking for."
That's not to say some of the supply isn't rejected.
"We reject fish that comes in sometimes," Darren Pizzolato said. "Sometimes we reject crawfish. To give you an idea, a truck might come in with a couple of hundred sacks on it, and we might go through the whole truck and pick 20 or 30 sacks. My dad can touch the sack and know the quality of crawfish inside. He still touches just about every sack that comes into this building."
A crew among Tony's 140 workers sifts through the crawfish, tossing dead ones into side buckets. Approved crawfish ride the conveyor belt and then are soaked and cleaned in an industrial-sized pot before being transferred to another pot for boiling.
Finally, the crustaceans are soaked in spices before being bagged up for orders.
Meanwhile, crawfish aren't the only live seafood that's brought in for cooking. Local fishermen and pond farmers also supply Tony's with live catfish, which swim in a tank on the side opposite the deli.
"A customer can come in and pick out a catfish live right off the tank," Darren Pizzolato said. "We skin it for them right there. We cut it however they like it, lay it, dress it — however, they want it. It's kind of like how a butcher shop cuts meat. It's very similar."
For those just wanting to pick something up to cook or warm up, Tony's also has a wall of coolers filled with packaged seafood, boudin and even alligator meat.
Hey, it's Louisiana
What seafood market in Louisiana would be complete without alligator meat?
"We sell alligator meat that's already tenderized and ready to fry, barbecue, cook or whatever," Darren Pizzolato said. "And we sell the whole gators. We have them vacuum-packed in the front. It's skinned with the head and feet on it, ready to go. People put them on the rotisserie or on the grill. We do a lot of that, and it really blows my mind how many of them we sell."
For now, though, crawfish rule. After that, crab season will come into play. When Thanksgiving comes around, fried turkeys will be in demand.
"We turn our crawfish boiling pots into turkey fryers," Darren Pizzolato said. "We clear off all of our fish and shrimp tables and line up the turkeys on them so they'll be ready for the customers to pick up."
Shrimp always seem to be in season, as are the fresh fish brought into the market each day.
Unlike the catfish, these fish are placed on ice. The genre of fish changes each day depending on the supplier delivering them.
Darren Pizzolato glances around the entire operation. While workers are boiling crawfish in the back, the deli crew lines up for the lunch crowd, while others in the catering division line up some 100 boxes to be filled with lunches ordered for a company function.
"It's always busy in here," he said. "It never stops, especially when the lunch crowd starts. Our family grew up in this business, and my son has grown up in it, too. He'll be the fourth generation to run it."