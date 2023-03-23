The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, is hosting the Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists group for an early spring art show through April 22.
You have probably seen them around town, people with their easels painting familiar landmarks, including local architecture, parks and waterways. These artists are painting “en plein air,” which simply means, “painting outdoors.”
The group paints outside every week at different areas around the metropolitan area. Because outdoor light changes quickly, these paintings are generally small. Many of the artists complete a painting in one session, return to the same spot several times to complete it or take it back to their studio to tweak it.
Often the artist is simply collecting information about color, shape and atmosphere in a study to use for a larger studio piece.
The different view and approach of each artist to the same subject is what makes this show interesting. Each artist made a small study on-site, then used it to paint a larger version in their studio. Both versions will be for sale during the show, and new pieces will be added as one sells.
Participating artists are Sarah Burnette, Robn Cook, Kathy Daigle, David Gary, Gary Green, Dana Mosby, Stacey Rhoades, Lorraine Sauls, Marge Shanks, Sue Wang, Dee Dee Wilbert and Madhuri Yadlapati.
Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.