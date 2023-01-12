The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will host a special Winter Art Opening and Sale of original works by Krista Ann Roche.
The show, “Ways of Looking at an Egret,” will open with a reception to meet the artist from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The show runs until Saturday, Feb. 25.
After early days in Illinois and Ohio, Roche moved to Baton Rouge and received her master's degree in fine arts in drawing and painting from LSU.
Later, she enrolled in a bird-watching class, and with the help of ornithologist teachers, field trips and good optics, became familiar with the birds of Louisiana, which is the subject of most of her artwork.
Roche paints exclusively in acrylics, which dry quickly and allow for layering. Using her own hand-carved blocks, she incorporates relief printing into her paintings and sometimes uses stencils to further enrich her images.
A signature element of her work is collaging with fine Japanese and hand-marbled papers and also with papers that she has printed from her own designs.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.