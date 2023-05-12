What do you get when you bring a three-piece band with all their amps, instruments and talent into an office, set against the backdrop of the newspaper's mighty presses?
We're happy to report that the answer is — a lovely concert in a strange and surprising place. Meet Eva LoVullo, who brought her three-piece band from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, on her way to her father's wedding in Acadiana. The trio performed three original songs to help kick off Mother's Day weekend.
In the short concert, LoVullo, along with Avery Legendre and Lyle Werner, encourage you and yours to consider the blessings of remembering and celebrating mothers everywhere.
LoVullo, who grew up in New Orleans and Lafayette, says her mother, Maria LoVullo who passed away in 2009, inspired much of her music and encouraged her songwriting chops along the way.
Aside from songwriting, guitar and vocals, Eva LoVullo is a cellist and bandleader. She grew up with a musician father, Jonno Frishberg (who describes his daughter as "the real deal") and a visual-artist mother. Eva LoVullo describes her childhood as "a flurry of late-night Cajun jams, orchestra competitions and hurricane evacuations."
Eva LoVullo's music digs into the details of "memories longed for as present realities and a yearning for solid ground" as it navigates loss, grief, displacement and raw vulnerability. She says her Southern-rooted music has country influences, specifically Lucinda Williams.
This is the first in a series of ImPRESSions concerts. This concert focuses on mothers. The ImPRESSions concerts are set against the backdrop of the newspaper's press and will feature a variety of Louisiana bands and vocals groups throughout the coming year — some who are just launching their careers and others who are established, well-known musicians.
Special thanks to Roger Holmes, general manager of production and distribution, and the rest of the newspaper's production team for allowing camera crews, sound guys, reporters, musicians and sundry equipment to invade their space for a most unusual morning with the presses. Special thanks to John Ballance, Brad Bowie, Amelia Cotten, Michael Dunlap for their continued incredible work in photography, filming, editing and logistics coordination — and to Tony Daigle and his sound engineering team for the work they did on this project.